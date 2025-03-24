Erdogan calls mayor protests a ‘movement of violence’

Protesters near Istanbul's city hall during a rally in support of the city's arrested mayor. Photograph: Ozan Kose/AFP via Getty Images

Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that protests over the jailing of Istanbul’s mayor had become a “movement of violence” and that the main opposition party would be held accountable for injured police officers and damage to property.

The detention last Wednesday of mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Mr Erdogan’s main political rival, has triggered the biggest street protests in Turkey in more than a decade. On Sunday, a court jailed him, pending trial, on corruption charges that he denies.

Mr Imamoglu’s opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) and its supporters say the charges against him are politically motivated and undemocratic, which Erdogan’s government denies.

Despite a ban imposed on street gatherings in many cities, the mostly peaceful anti-government demonstrations have continued, with hundreds of thousands taking part and the CHP’s leader, Ozgur Ozel, calling for the nationwide protests to continue.

Speaking after a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Mr Erdogan (71), said the CHP should stop “provoking” citizens.

“As a nation, we followed with surprise the events that emerged after the main opposition leader’s call to take to the streets following an Istanbul-based corruption operation turned into a movement of violence,” the president said.

“The main opposition is responsible for our [injured] police officers, the broken windows of our shopkeepers and the damaged public property. They will be held accountable for all this, politically in parliament and legally by the judiciary.”

Earlier, interior minister Ali Yerlikaya accused some protesters of “terrorising” the streets and threatening national security. He said 1,133 people had been detained during five days of protests and that 123 police officers had been injured.

A CHP delegation met Istanbul’s governor to discuss the police crackdown on the protesters. The party’s Istanbul leader Ozgur Celik said the police actions on Sunday night had been the most violent so far, with many protesters being hospitalised.

Mr Imamoglu (54), was jailed pending trial on Sunday, as the CHP held a primary election to name him presidential candidate. Some 15 million votes were cast in support of the mayor.

News of Mr Imamoglu’s arrest covered the front pages of Turkish newspapers on Monday, with opposition media suggesting the mayor was arrested for being the most credible challenger to Mr Erdogan.

The mayor’s supporters said the jailing of Mr Imamoglu demonstrated a lack of justice in Turkey.

“I think there is an injustice committed against Imamoglu. They put the man in prison for no reason,” said Adem Bali (22), a construction worker.

Mr Erdogan, who has dominated Turkish politics for more than two decades and faces no immediate tests at the ballot box, said the events of the past few days showed that the CHP was not fit to run local municipalities, let alone the nation.

He also sought to reassure investors who last week sold off Turkish assets following news of Mr Imamoglu’s detention, sending stocks, bonds and the lira currency tumbling and prompting the central bank to intervene with foreign exchange sales and other stabilising measures.

“Our main priority is protecting macrofinancial stability. The treasury and finance ministry, central bank, all relevant institutions, with our support, are working day and night in full co-ordination, taking every necessary step,” Mr Erdogan said.

The Istanbul bourse benchmark index pared back some losses on Monday after suffering a fall of 16.6 last week, its worst drop since the global financial crisis in October 2008.

Analysts expect a prolonged period of political turmoil and uncertainty.

“The protests mark the most significant and widespread public reaction in over a decade, making the trajectory of events difficult to predict,” said Wolfango Piccoli, co-president of Teneo consultancy.

“Once again, President Erdogan’s political agenda has inflicted serious damage on Turkey’s economic outlook.” – Reuters