Hungary drifts further from EU consensus on Ukraine war

Sometimes one of the hardest numbers to count to when the European Union’s national leaders gather together inside a room can be 27.

Behind the closed doors of the emergency EU summit on Thursday, the prime ministers and heads of state got as far as 26, when totting-up those in favour of a joint statement expressing support for Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Hungary’s populist right-wing prime minister Viktor Orban was the sole holdout of the 27 leaders, refusing to add his name to the negotiated statement.

Orban has been United States president Donald Trump’s biggest fan inside the European leaders club. He has also been the most sceptical, and frequently actively obstructive, of EU efforts to send military and financial aid to Ukraine.

Decisions on foreign policy at EU level need to be unanimously agreed by all 27 member states. This means a lot of work goes into finding a consensus.

Orban has made liberal use of veto powers, to stop the rest of the EU sending aid to Ukraine. Hungary has also threatened to block the renewal of economic sanctions levelled on Russia, which need to be rolled over every six months.

The crunch meeting of leaders this week debated how EU states could put more money into their own militaries, as well as do more to help Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Moves by Trump’s US administration to freeze the huge flow of weapons and funds it sends Ukraine gave the talks a real sense of jeopardy. Leaders recognised the possibility that Europe could soon find itself supporting Ukraine without US support.

There is anxiety about Trump’s push for a speedy settlement to end the war. The fear is any deal on terms favourable to Russia might undermine the future security of Ukraine, and possibly Europe.

A joint statement by the 27 leaders reiterating the EU’s full backing for Ukraine was to be symbolic. This summit was not due to vote on any concrete proposals. There is a plan for a new multibillion euro package of military aid, but that is still in the works.

Slovakia’s populist prime minister Robert Fico had been in Orban’s camp heading into the summit. Fico’s support for Kyiv is lukewarm at best. He has been unhappy about Ukraine refusing to allow Russia to transit gas across its territory to central Europe.

Slovakia came around after getting some concessions that EU and Ukrainian officials would try to find “workable solutions” to the gas supply issue.

Orban was not budging. The result was a joint statement from the other 26 leaders, stating Ukraine and Europe needed to be involved in any peace talks.

The text gave a nod to EU states who were ready to “urgently step up efforts to address Ukraine’s pressing military and defence needs”. It is understood €15 billion has been pledged by a group of capitals, with more set to come on board as part of a joint proposal.

One EU source said if Orban blocked this money being funnelled to Ukraine, they could look at ways to get it to Kyiv outside of formal EU channels.

Former Portuguese prime minister Antonio Costa, who chairs the EU summits, said Hungary had “isolated” itself from the rest of the union. “We respect Hungary’s position, but it’s one out of 27, and 26 are more than one,” he told a press conference afterwards.

In response Orban said he felt Europe could not “afford” to continue supporting Ukraine’s army and economy. It was not Hungary, but the EU, who was out in the cold, having isolated itself from the US, China and Russia, he said.