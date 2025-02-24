Are you Irish and living in Germany? Tell us how you feel about the election results

Germany’s centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is on course to form a grand coalition with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) after winning Sunday’s federal election.
However, the big winner of the evening was the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which doubled its support to 20.8 per cent or 152 seats in parliament.
In many eastern German regions it polled almost double that with 38 per cent in Saxony. The AfD scored strongly in many western German states, too, finishing in second place.
If you are an Irish person living is Germany, we would like to hear from you. Did you vote in the election? How do you feel about the results?
READ MORE
SSE Airtricity misread Anne’s meter, overcharged her by thousands and won’t refund her
‘We’ve broken the barrier’: Optimism blossoms in the battle against rhododendron at Killarney National Park
Newlyweds land job as caretakers of Great Blasket Island
Last of the Irish Lords: ‘There’s a love-hate relationship between Irish people and Anglo titles’
Germany on course for grand coalition between conservatives and social democrats after CDU victory
Germany faces tricky talks on new coalition as far-right AfD becomes electoral force
German elections: ‘A bad feeling is growing’ as country looks for bridge to better future
Polls indicate German federal election will return Merkel-style coalition
You can share your view in the form below. A selection of responses will be used in an article.