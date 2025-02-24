Are you Irish and living in Germany? Tell us how you feel about the election results

Alternative for Germany (AfD) party co-chairwoman Alice Weidel (centre) leaves following an AfD press conference in Berlin on Monday. Photograph: EPA

Germany’s centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) is on course to form a grand coalition with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) after winning Sunday’s federal election.

However, the big winner of the evening was the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which doubled its support to 20.8 per cent or 152 seats in parliament.

In many eastern German regions it polled almost double that with 38 per cent in Saxony. The AfD scored strongly in many western German states, too, finishing in second place.

If you are an Irish person living is Germany, we would like to hear from you. Did you vote in the election? How do you feel about the results?

READ MORE

You can share your view in the form below. A selection of responses will be used in an article.