Portugal struggles to contain lethal forest fires

Residents try to protect their homes from a wildfire in Agueda, in the Aveiro region of Portugal. Photograph: Jose Sarmento Matos/Bloomberg

Firefighters are struggling to contain dozens of blazes that have been sweeping across northern and central Portugal and have killed at least five people.

The fires have been burning since the weekend and on Wednesday were still going strong in the provinces of Aveiro, Porto, Vila Real and Viseu, amid high temperatures, dry conditions and changing winds.

Jorge Almeida, president of the chamber of Águeda, in Aveiro, said on Wednesday the situation had “become extraordinarily difficult” in his area, due in great part to the wind changing direction. He explained that “small fires are turning into big fires”, putting many homes at risk.

[ Hundreds of firefighters battle Madeira wildfireOpens in new window ]

Fire services in the town of Arouca, near Porto, described the situation as “uncontrollable” as they fought three separate blazes. Margarida Belém, president of the local chamber, said that 15 villages in the area were isolated because of the fires.

READ MORE

Four firefighters are among those who have died, with three of them trapped by flames on Tuesday when they were in a car in the town of Tábua, in the Coimbra province.

“The best tribute we can give [the firefighters] is to keep fighting, as they did,” said prime minister Luís Montenegro.

On Monday, he had warned the country: “We are going to have a difficult time in the next few days”.

Another firefighter died on Sunday in Oliveira de Azeméis. The national emergency and civil protection service said five people had been killed by the fires, although two others have died from medical conditions apparently triggered by the fires. Firefighters are among 118 people who have been treated for burns, breathing difficulties and other injuries.

Wildfires have swept across Portugal this week, disrupting travel and prompting a coordinated response from multiple local and international governments. At least four people have died since the fires began over the weekend. https://t.co/ikfQaOMz6H pic.twitter.com/6K89QXZUL1 — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 17, 2024

Dozens of homes have been destroyed, while many roads have been closed across the areas affected in recent days. Many schools and care homes have also been shut down.

The government has declared a “state of calamity”, which gives local authorities extra powers to manage the crisis. More than 5,000 firefighters have been deployed, with France, Greece, Spain and Italy sending personnel and equipment.

Spain’s King Felipe spoke to Portuguese president Marceloa Rebelo de Sousa on Tuesday to offer further help.

[ Wildfire rages for fourth day in southern Portugal amid third summer heatwaveOpens in new window ]

Many of the fires are believed to have been started intentionally and at least four people have been arrested. One of them was a 47-year-old woman suspected of starting fires in Sebal and Condeixa-a-Nova, in Coimbra.

“She started fires in areas of dense forest, with bushes and pine trees, near urban areas, putting in danger the physical safety and lives of people, homes and hundreds of hectares of forest,” said the police.

A 33-year-old woman was also arrested, suspected of starting five fires in Alvaiázere, Leiria, while two men, aged 38 and 75, were arrested concerning fires in Pombal in the same province.