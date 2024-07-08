France’s National Rally: Tears and disappointment as far-right party relegated to third place

The champagne was on tap, but as the clock ticked ever closer to 8pm, it began to feel as though the tumblers were being filled perhaps more in hope than expectation. Supporters and party members of the National Rally had gathered at a rather sparsely-attended venue less than a kilometre from the Château of Vincennes, to the east of Paris in France, for what they’d hoped would be a night of celebration, and a crowning of their new king.

But in the 30 minutes before television screens revealed the party’s fate, rumours began circulating in the press room that the National Rally would be relegated to third position in the vote, trailing behind both the left-wing coalition, the New Popular Front, and president Emmanuel Macron’s centrist alliance.

There were tears in the eyes of some campaigners as the projections came through. Others cheered, but most felt silent. One woman shouted “terrorist” as a triumphant Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the far-left France Unbowed, gave a televised address.

By the time National Rally president, Jordan Bardella, swept into the venue, there appeared to be more journalists than supporters present to listen to his sombre speech. The 28-year-old, who just hours previously had harboured dreams of being France’s next prime minister, denounced the “unnatural and dishonourable alliance” that had “deprived the French people” of a far-right victory. After the party made historic gains in the first round, winning a third of all ballots cast, more than 200 candidates pulled out of the race before the runoff vote to allow their rivals to go head-to-head with the National Rally. A strategy that has clearly paid off.

READ MORE

There was no sign of Marine Le Pen at Vincennes, and a downbeat Bardella left the venue immediately after his address.

While several of those gathered were too upset to give their reaction, others said they were happy, regardless of the result. 32-year-old Cecilia Jennad said she had became a member of the party just last week, but had always voted for the National Rally.

[ French voters rally behind the left and centre in crucial election ]

“The fact that so many people, more than ten million, supported us in the first round says a lot”, she said. “I used to be afraid to admit that I voted for the National Rally, but not any more. I used to think I needed to hide that support because I was afraid I would be attacked or insulted. Now I hold my head up high because I’m proud to be French and to defend my country by supporting the National Rally. Immigration is a massive problem here and I think Irish people would understand that if Ireland was in the same position.”

Like many of those present, Christelle Delatour is in her early 20s. She says she was “disappointed and very surprised” by the result. “We hadn’t expected this. We didn’t think we would win an absolute majority in parliament, but it looks like we won’t even be in second position. But it’s okay. We have done well and we will do even better next time.”

With a glass of bubbles in hand, party activist Maxence Gatto, from the Hauts-de-Seine region, said he was disheartened but “accepted the democratic will of the people”, pointing out that the National Rally was still on track to double its seats. The 24-year-old said he blamed “left-wing propaganda” for the results, and believed that the far right had been “unfairly demonised” by the media.

“We’ll drown our sorrows tonight, but we’ll celebrate in 2027 when we win the presidential election.”