France election: Macron’s centrist bloc narrowly ahead of Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally as left alliance comes first in run-off, exit polls show

Police officers stand in front of the French National Assembly in Paris on Sunday in advance of the announcement of the results of the second round of France's legislative election. Photograph: Alain Jocard/AFP via Getty Images

France’s left-wing New Popular Front coalition won the most seats in the second voting round of parliamentary elections, leading pollsters said on Sunday, putting them on track for an unexpected win over the far-right National Rally (RN) party but short of an absolute majority in parliament.

An Ifop estimate for broadcaster TF1 said the New Popular Front could win 180-215 seats in parliament in the second voting round, while an Ipsos poll for France TV projected 172-215 seats for the left-wing bloc.

An Opinionway poll for C News TV said the New Popular Front would win 180-210 seats while an Elabe poll for BFM TV projected a range of 175-205 seats for them.

President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist bloc was seen narrowly ahead of Marine Le Pen’s RN party in the battle for second place, according to these polls.

A total of at least 289 seats are needed for an absolute majority in the National Assembly, France’s lower house of parliament.

Sunday’s voting came a week after a first round in which the RN made historic gains, raising the spectre of France’s first far-right government since the second World War. Centrist and leftist parties joined forces over the past week in a bid to forge an anti-RN barricade and prevent the RN from winning an absolute majority in the 577-seat National Assembly.

The election’s high stakes stimulated a large turnout. Polls opened at 8am on Sunday and by 5pm turnout reached 59.71 per cent, the highest level for that time since 1981 and a huge increase from a corresponding figure of 38.11 per cent in the last such election in 2022

President Emmanuel Macron had stunned the country and angered many of his political supporters by calling the snap election three years ahead of schedule after a humbling by the RN in last month’s European parliamentary vote in a move that he hoped would wrong-foot his rivals.