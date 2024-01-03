Situation remains ‘tense’ as Ukraine continues to target Belgorod, Russia says

Ukrainian servicemen prepare their weapons near Kyiv. Deadly air strikes have hit residential buildings in Ukraine and the Russian border region of the last number of days. Photograph: Anatolii Stepanov/Getty Images

Ukraine launched 12 missiles and several drones in the early hours of Wednesday on Russia’s southern region of Belgorod, Russia’s ministry for defence and local authorities said.

Regional governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said the situation “continues to remain tense” in Belgorod, where Russia says 25 civilians including five children were killed in Ukrainian attacks on Saturday.

There was no word of any casualties from the latest attacks. Gladkov said the extent of damage would be assessed throughout the day.

Ukraine’s escalation of attacks on Belgorod over the new year period has come as Russia launched some of its most intense strikes on Ukraine since the war began almost two years ago. Kyiv said on Tuesday that Russia had launched more than 300 attack drones and missiles of various kinds at cities across Ukraine since Friday.

Belgorod, like other Russian regions on the border with Ukraine, has seen frequent low-level attacks since the start of the war, but Saturday’s was by far the deadliest. Russian president Vladimir Putin said it would “not go unpunished”.

One person was killed and seven more wounded in the region on Tuesday, Russian authorities said.

In Wednesday’s attacks, Russia’s ministry for defence said Ukraine fired six Tochka-U ballistic missiles and six guided missiles launched from a Vilkha heavy multiple rocket launcher.

Gladkov said Ukraine also launched several drones on the region and the city of Belgorod, which is the administrative centre of the region.

Reuters could not independently verify the reports. There was no immediate comment from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the European Union has imposed sanctions on the world’s biggest diamond mining company and its chief executive as part of what it called its “unwavering commitment” to Ukraine in the war against Russia.

The move targeted Alrosa, which accounts for about 90 per cent of Russia’s diamond production, and chief executive Pavel Marinychev.

The EU headquarters said the company “constitutes an important part of an economic sector that is providing substantial revenue” to Moscow.

It means Alrosa’s assets in Europe will be frozen and EU citizens and companies will be barred from making funds available to the company.

Mr Marinychev, who was appointed chief executive last May for three years, also faces a travel ban in Europe.

The EU had already banned the import, purchase or transfer of Russian non-industrial natural and synthetic diamonds and diamond jewellery from January 1st.

The measure applies to diamonds originating in Russia, exported from Russia, transiting through Russia, and Russian diamonds processed elsewhere.

“The European Council confirmed the EU’s unwavering commitment to continue to support Ukraine and its people for as long as it takes,” it said.

The 27-nation bloc has now imposed sanctions on almost 1,950 people and “entities”, which are often companies, banks or government agencies, over what it says are “actions undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Ukraine”. – Reuters/AP