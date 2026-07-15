HSE’s €40m land deal, and tax inheritance rules for child-free couples

Jack Chambers wants civil servants to take risks but what politicians will take responsibility for big ticket decisions? Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

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UK digital banking group Monzo’s European hub in Dublin racked up almost €29 million of losses in a little over a year and a half before officially launching in the Republic in April with a range of current and savings accounts. Joe Brennan has the details.

The Health Service Executive is understood to be closing in on the purchase for about €40 million of some land beside St Vincent’s hospital in Dublin 4.

In our Money Matters feature, Joanne Hunt examines how the rules around tax inheritance are less favourable for child-free couples.

Jack Chambers wants civil servants to take risks but will politicians take responsibility for the failure of big ticket projects? asks our columnist John McManus.

Private investors and family offices are expected to be among the parties to run the rule over the sale of two fully let investment properties just off Grafton Street in Dublin’s south city centre. They have a combined price tag of €6 million, writes Ronald Quinlan.

Home heating oil costs are up more than €23 a-month since the outbreak of the US-Iran war, according to an industry body seeking tax cuts it says could aid families this winter. Barry O’Halloran reports.

Trinity College Dublin (TCD) has launched a new project to boost public confidence in drones as urban air mobility (UAM) devices as part of a wider EU-led initiative. Conor Healy has the details.

AI is more likely to fill offices than empty them, writes Neill McNicholas, head of tenant representation at Savills, in an opinion piece from our commercial property coverage.

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