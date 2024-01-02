Russia’s New Year onslaught highlights Ukraine’s need for arms and funds

People look at a fire after a Russian missile strike in Kyiv on Tuesday. Photograph: Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images

Massive missile attacks on Ukraine at the turn of the year have brutally highlighted its need for more western weapons, particularly air defence systems and ammunition, at a time when political discord is stifling funding from the United States and European Union.

Some $50 billion (€45.6 billion) in US security assistance for Ukraine is being blocked by Republicans in Congress, and Kremlin-friendly Hungary has stymied EU approval of a €50 billion package of funding for Kyiv to be spread over four years.

The politicking in Washington and Brussels is galling for Ukrainians who have heard western leaders pledge ad infinitum to support Ukraine “for as long as it takes”, but began 2024 under the biggest air strikes of Russia’s 22-month full invasion of their country.

At least 39 Ukrainians were killed in last Friday’s bombardment, and on Tuesday several more people died and dozens were hurt when Russia fired 99 missiles and 35 explosive drones at its neighbour.

READ MORE

Ukraine said its forces shot down all the drones and 72 of the rockets, including 10 of the “Kinzhal” ballistic missiles that are among the most modern and powerful in Russia’s arsenal – and which the Kremlin has claimed cannot be stopped by western arms.

The speed and trajectory of the Kinzhal and other ballistic missiles make them extremely hard to intercept, yet Kyiv says US-made Patriot air defence systems supplied by Washington and Berlin have downed more than 20 Kinzhals since last May.

Russia’s attacks of recent days sought to overwhelm Ukraine’s air shield through waves of strikes using dozens of drones and missiles coming from various directions, with the apparent aim of crippling the power grid and civilian infrastructure, terrorising and demoralising the population, and depleting precious stocks of air-defence ammunition.

Russia says its industry is now on a war footing and ramping up production of drones, armoured vehicles and ordnance, while the West is struggling to boost its own arms output and cover its own defence needs while meeting existing pledges to Ukraine.

Deadlock over aid in Washington and Brussels has intensified debate over whether to use frozen Russian funds to help Ukraine’s war effort, in particular some $300 billion (€273.5 billion) in Moscow’s central bank reserves that are held in western financial institutions.

G7 leaders are expected to discuss the idea at a February summit, even though some major European states including Germany and France fear possible legal and financial repercussions, and the Kremlin threatens to respond by seizing western business assets still in Russia.