Ukraine War: Russia hits Odesa grain facility in overnight missile strike

The Maranta bulk carrier near the sea port of Odesa, Ukraine. Photograph: Igor Tkachenko/EPA

Russian forces carried out an overnight missile strike on Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, damaging port infrastructure, Ukrainian authorities said early on Saturday.

Governor Oleh Kiper said four people were wounded in the strike, which hit a boarding house and a portside grain facility. He did not specify where the attack took place.

Ukraine's military said the strike involved supersonic Onyx missiles fired from Russian-occupied Crimea.

Russian forces have carried out regular missile and drone strikes on port infrastructure in recent weeks, making it difficult for major grain producer Ukraine to export its products.

Moscow quit a deal in mid-July that had enabled Black Sea grain shipments and helped combat a global food crisis.

On Friday a woman and her grandson were killed and at least 30 people injured in a Russian missile strike on Kharkiv in eastern Ukraine, a day after 52 people were killed in a rocket attack on a wake taking place in a village in the same region.

The attack drew condemnation from the United States, European capitals and international organisations.

“Intentional attacks against civilians are war crimes. Russia’s leadership, all commanders, perpetrators and accomplices of these atrocities will be held to account. There will be no impunity for war crimes,” said European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell. – Additional reporting Reuters

