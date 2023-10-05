US gives Ukraine 1.1m rounds of ammunition amid fears over waning support from West

Ukrainian soldiers fire a Soviet-era 122mm artillery piece at a Russian mortar position on the outskirts of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region of Ukraine. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/New York Times

The United States has supplied Ukraine with more than a million rounds of Iranian ammunition confiscated in the Gulf late last year.

The transfer of the ordnance followed a civil forfeiture case pursued by the US department of justice to gain ownership on the grounds that the bullets were seized as they were being smuggled to Yemeni Houthi forces in violation of a United Nations arms embargo.

“With this weapons transfer, the justice department’s forfeiture actions against one authoritarian regime are now directly supporting the Ukrainian people’s fight against another authoritarian regime,” the US attorney general, Merrick Garland, said on Wednesday.

“We will continue to use every legal authority at our disposal to support Ukraine in their fight for freedom, democracy and the rule of law.”

The department of justice is also claiming forfeiture of confiscated weapons from other seized caches, including 9,000 assault rifles, 284 machine guns, about 194 rocket launchers and more than 70 anti-tank guided missiles.

The 1.1m 7.62mm rounds were seized on December 9th, 2022 from a stateless dhow, Marwan1, by naval vessels of US central command. Thousands of proximity fuses for rocket-propelled grenades were seized as part of the cargo.

The US said the munitions had been sent by Iran’s Revolutionary Guard and were bound for its Houthi allies in the Yemeni civil war. Since then they have been warehoused in the Middle East, and a forfeiture claim was launched in a US court in March. The US gained ownership on July 20th.

The transfer of seized Iranian weapons to Ukraine has come at a time of concern among Western defence ministries over their continuing capacity to arm Kyiv in the face of a relentless war of attrition being waged by Russia.

“The bottom of the barrel is now visible,” Adm Rob Bauer, the Dutch chair of the Nato military committee and the alliance’s most senior military official, said on Tuesday at a conference in Warsaw.

However, European leaders are expected to assure Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy of long-term support on Thursday after US president Joe Biden voiced fears that Republican infighting in Congress could hurt US policy on continuing aid to Kyiv.

Zelenskiy is expected to attend a summit in the Spanish city of Granada of the European Political Community – a forum to foster co-operation among more than 40 countries established last year following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

His attendance was not announced in advance for security reasons. Officials familiar with the plans said he would take part in the summit, giving him the chance to press for more urgently needed military aid, such as air defence systems.

Zelenskiy said in a video message on Wednesday evening: “We are preparing for intensive international activities – this week and next week should be productive for Ukraine.”

The Granada gathering also gives leaders such as French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and British prime minister Rishi Sunak a chance to re-state their commitment to Ukraine after political turbulence in both the US and Europe raised questions about continued support.

In the US, a dispute among the Republican majority in the House of Representatives has complicated budget negotiations and prompted Democrat Biden to go from confidence that an agreement will be made on Ukraine aid to openly expressing concern.

“It does worry me,” Biden said on Wednesday, before adding: “But I know there are a majority of members of the House and Senate in both parties who have said that they support funding Ukraine.”

In Slovakia, former prime minister Robert Fico’s party came first in a general election at the weekend after pledging to halt military aid to Ukraine.

In Poland, prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki said last month his country was no longer arming Ukraine and was focusing on rebuilding its own weapon stocks.

Some Ukrainian, EU and Nato officials have played down these developments, saying support for Kyiv will ultimately hold steady as it is in the West’s own interests.

Scholz said on Wednesday he was “very confident” the US would continue with its support for Ukraine.

The official summit agenda features topics such as transport, energy and artificial intelligence.

[ Some are hoping that Europe will fail. It is our responsibility to show we can work together ]

But meetings on the margins will focus on crises between Azerbaijan and Armenia and between Serbia and Kosovo, which have flared in recent weeks amid floundering EU efforts at mediation.

EU officials had to abandon hopes of using the summit to host a first meeting between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia since Baku’s military operation last month to take control of the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, triggering an exodus of more than 100,000 ethnic Armenians.

Those hopes were dashed when Azerbaijan’s state-run APA news agency reported on Wednesday that president Ilham Aliyev decided not to attend. Scholz, Macron and European Council president Charles Michel would also have been present.

Many EU leaders have condemned the Azerbaijani operation. Armenia has accused Azerbaijan of ethnic cleansing – a charge denied by Baku, which said Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh were welcome to stay.

Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan is expected to attend the summit and European officials said they were keen to find ways to help his government cope with the immediate humanitarian crisis and provide political and economic support. – Wires