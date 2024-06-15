Spain blow Croatia away with devastating attacking spell in Berlin

Daniel Carvajal celebrates scoring Spain's third goal during the Euro 2024 Group B game against Croatia at the at the Olympiastadion in Berlin. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Euro 2024 Group B: Spain 3 [Morata 29, Fabián Ruiz 32, Carvajal 47] Croatia 0

Like a fine wine, La Roja replenished their stocks to reappear as strong and potent as ever. It was 3-0 by half-time as huge numbers of visiting Croatians were stunned into silence.

Luka Modrić looked old. As any 38-year-old would in proximity to the 16-year-old Spanish prodigy Lamine Yamal.

Both teams created three clear chances in the opening 45 minutes with Croatia, for the most part, the better attacking entity under a warm evening sun in Berlin.

The difference was precision. And Spanish wingers Nico Williams and Yamal threatening to torch the Croats out wide. Their frightening pace proved too much for Zlatko Dalić's usually solid defensive side.

Every time Spain scored, Croatia carved out a similar opportunity, and still it was three-nil come full-time, albeit with plenty of drama in between. Not many from the 68,844 attendance left before the finish.

Patterns of play are already visible at Euro 2024. As Toni Kroos dictated the German orchestra to a 5-1 victory over Scotland in Munich on Friday night, Modrić initially sat deep, beside the Croatian defenders, which forced the Spanish matadors to break sweat.

When Williams and Yamal inevitably rushed him, the Real Madrid maestro picked out Mateo Kovačić in the same slot Germany captain İlkay Gündoğan tortured the Scots.

For 28 minutes, Croatia appeared to be brewing something special, the back-pedalling Spanish clearly flustered and uncertain what to do without possession. So they kept it, eschewing the tiki-taka approach of yesteryear as Rodri and Fabián Ruiz went direct. The midfield pair combined to split the Croatian defence in two, allowing Álvaro Morata to score the first goal, with a low finish beyond Dominik Livaković.

In a flash, Kovačić was rushing forward but forced on to his left foot, a snap shot was well held by Unai Simón.

Spain quickly struck again, with Yamal storming off the right before Fabián Ruiz turned Modric one way and Marcelo Brozovic the other to expertly stick the finish. Two-nil, and both goals were down the raucous Croatian end.

In another flash, Kovačić let fly off his better right boot but Unai Simón parried towards Lovro Majer, who smashed the rebound into the side netting.

Next, Joško Gvardiol came hurtling down the field but the Manchester City defender’s ball across the six-yard box was missed by Ante Budimir.

Croatia midfielder Luka Modric gestures to team-mate Josip Stanišić during the Euro 2024 game against Spain in Berlin. Photograph: Gabriel Bouys/AFP via Getty Images

Spanish precision, once again, came off Yamal’s flank as the teenager cut inside and sent an inswinging left-footed cross on to the toe of Dani Carvajal.

Three-nil at the interval usually means a slow, boring second half. Not this one. Spain were keen to humiliate, while Croatia refused to capitulate.

The arrival of folk hero Ivan Perišić united the various Zagreb tribes behind the goal. Modric departed quietly on 65 minutes. Notably, Morata also limped off.

The Croats reward for matching Spain is so many departments never came, with the dynamism of Chelsea’s Marc Cucurella blocking and incepting at key moments before a bizarre confluence of events involving English referee Michael Oliver.

When a standard Simón clearance was blocked by Majer, the ball fell to Bruno Petkovic but as he rounded the Spanish goalkeeper for a tap-in he was tripped by Rodri.

Penalty and inexplicably just a yellow card for the Manchester City midfielder, who was visibly relieved and quickly replaced.

The drama was only beginning as Petkovic’s well struck spot-kick was denied by Simón. The striker finished Perišić's cut back to make it 3-1. Or so it seemed. On the walk back to halfway, Oliver stood still, hand to ear piece, before disallowing the goal as Perišić had a few toes in the box when the penalty was struck.

The 2008 and 2012 European champions will remain cautious ahead of their meeting with Italy in Gelsenkirchen on Thursday. They also started like a locomotive in Qatar, at the 2022 World Cup, beating Costa Rica 7-0 and drawing with Germany, before their tournament went badly askew against Japan and Morocco.

Croatia produced as competent a performance from a team that lost 3-0, so they should quickly turn the page for Albania in Hamburg on Wednesday.

SPAIN: Simon; Carvajal, Le Normand, Nacho, Cucurella; Pedri (Dani Olmo, 59), Rodri (Zubimendi, 86), Fabian Ruiz; Yamal (Torres, 87), Morata (Oyarzabal, 67), Williams (Merino, 68).

CROATIA: Livakovic; Stanisic, Sutalo, Pongracic, Gvardiol; Modric (M Pasalic, 66), Brozovic, Kovacic (Sucic, 65); Majer, Budimir (Perisic, 56), Kramaric (Petkovic, 72).

Referee: Michael Oliver (Eng).