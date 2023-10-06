Ukraine war: US condemns ‘horrifying’ attack on Kharkiv village that killed 51

Ukrainian police sort through victims’ cellphones in the aftermath of a Russian missile strike on a village shop in Hroza, Ukraine, that killed 51. Photograph: David Guttenfelder/The New York Times

The White House has condemned as “horrifying” the Russian attack on a cafe and grocery store in Ukraine’s Hroza village that killed 51 people on Thursday.

Ukraine said at least 51 people were killed in the Russian missile strike on a village shop and a café where a wake was taking place in the eastern Kharkiv region, prompting president Volodymyr Zelenskiy to vow vengeance and appeal for stronger support from the West.

Officials said it was the deadliest single attack on Kharkiv region since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and it came amid intense fighting near Kupiansk as Russia tries to retake a town that Kyiv’s forces liberated a year ago.

In a briefing before the death toll rose, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said: “Let’s stop and think about what we’re seeing: 49 innocent people who were killed by a Russian airstrike while they were shopping for food at a supermarket. That’s what they were doing.

“Can you imagine just walking to the grocery store with your kids, trying to figure out what is it that you’re going to make for dinner, and you see an explosion happen where bodies are everywhere. And it’s horrifying,” Ms Jean-Pierre said.

“This is why we’re doing everything that we can to help Ukraine, to help the brave people of Ukraine to fight for their freedom, for – to fight for their democracy,” she added.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, accused Russia of “genocidal aggression” after the attack. He described it as “a demonstrably brutal Russian crime – a rocket attack on an ordinary grocery store, a completely deliberate act of terrorism”, later saying it was “no blind strike”.

Elsewhere, European Union leaders will discuss how and when to welcome debt-laden and war-battered Ukraine into the bloc, as they meet for the second day of an informal summit in Granada, Spain.

On Friday, the leaders will assess “enlargement” as they call it. Beyond Ukraine, several western Balkan nations and Moldova are also knocking with increasing impatience at the door.

The gathering at the European Political Community summit gave leaders including French president Emmanuel Macron, German chancellor Olaf Scholz and British prime minister Rishi Sunak a chance to restate their commitment to Ukraine after political turbulence in the United States and Europe raised questions about continued support.

In the United States, President Joe Biden, wants to give a “major” speech on support for Ukraine, the White House press secretary said, without specifying when that would happen. – Guardian