Russian substation hit by drone, cutting power supply to hospital

Vladimir Putin said he wanted to speak about social support for those involved in the fighting. Photograph: Sputnik/AFP

A Ukrainian drone dropped explosives on a substation in a Russian village close to the border on Friday, cutting off power supply to a hospital, the regional governor said.

In Belaya, which is less than 25 kilometres (16 miles) from the border, “a Ukrainian drone dropped two explosive devices on a substation,” Roman Starovoyt, Kursk regional governor, said on messaging platform Telegram.

“One of the transformers caught fire. Five settlements and a hospital were cut off from power supply. Fire crews rushed to the scene,” he added. “Power will be restored as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Moscow’s defence ministry said it had destroyed two Ukrainian drones over the neighbouring Belgorod region on Thursday. The first was “thwarted” at about 5pm (2pm Irish time), while the second was brought down around four hours later.

On Friday morning, the Ukrainian city of Mykolaiv was hit by a rocket, Vitaly Kim, head of the regional state administration, wrote on Telegram.

“The hit took place at an infrastructure object on the outskirts of the city. As a result, dry grass caught fire, which was extinguished at 06:45 [local time]. Detailed information is being clarified,” Kim wrote.

He added that artillery had also been fired at a settlement: “Today, September 29th, at 03:59, the enemy fired artillery at the settlement of the Kutsurub community. A fire was extinguished, without victims, injuries or destruction.”

Elsewhere, Russian president Vladimir Putin met former top Wagner mercenary commander Andrei Troshev to discuss how voluntary fighting units are used in the Ukraine war, the Kremlin said.

The meeting underscored Moscow’s attempt to show that the state had now gained control over the mercenary group after a failed mutiny by the late chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who was killed in a plane crash in August.

The Kremlin said that Putin had met Troshev, who is known by his nom de guerre “Sedoi” – or “grey hair” – and deputy defence minister Yunus-Bek Yevkurov, who sat closest to the president, on Thursday night.

Addressing Troshev, Putin said that they had spoken about how “volunteer units that can perform various combat tasks, above all, of course, in the zone of a special military operation”.

“You yourself have been fighting in such a unit for more than a year,” he said. “You know what it is, how it is done, you know about the issues that need to be resolved in advance so that the combat work goes in the best and most successful way.”

Putin also said that he wanted to speak about social support for those involved in the fighting. – The Guardian