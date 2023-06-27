Russia drops uprising charges and says Wagner will hand over weapons

Russia dropped charges against participants in the Wagner paramilitary force’s armed insurrection and said the group had agreed to hand over its weaponry.

The announcements on Tuesday came in the wake of the deal between the Kremlin and Wagner founder Yevgeny Prigozhin and appeared to mark progress towards resolving the stand-off.

The FSB, Russia’s main security service, said it had closed its investigation into the weekend rebellion because “it has been determined that its participants ceased the activities directly aimed at committing the crime”, according to state newswire Ria Novosti.

While in the immediate aftermath of the failed insurrection the Kremlin had said the charges would be dropped, they had remained in force, in an apparent bid to put pressure on Wagner to abide by the terms of the deal.

The Russian defence ministry also said Wagner was preparing to hand over weaponry to the army.

The announcements, made within a few minutes of each other, came after Russian president Vladimir Putin urged the group’s fighters to join the army, stand down or leave the country.

“Preparations are ongoing for the transfer by Wagner PMC of heavy military equipment to active units of the Armed Forces of Russia,” the ministry said on Tuesday.

Wagner did not immediately confirm whether it would surrender its weapons.

Mr Prigozhin claimed on Monday that Wagner had previously planned to hand over its equipment to the defence ministry — until Russia’s army hit one of the group’s bases in an air strike last week. The ministry said his claims were groundless and no strike was carried out.

An independent Belarus military monitoring project Belaruski Hajun said a business jet that Mr Prigozhin reportedly uses landed near Minsk on Tuesday morning.

On Monday evening, Mr Putin delivered an angry television address in his first public appearance since the Kremlin agreed to a truce to end Mr Prigozhin’s march on Moscow on Saturday.

In his comments, Mr Putin said Wagner’s leaders had “betrayed the country and those who were with them”, adding that most of the group’s fighters were “patriots of Russia” who had been “used” by their command.

Russian president Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting with the heads of Russian law enforcement agencies on Monday. Photograph: Valery Sarifulin/AP

Mr Prigozhin’s short-lived insurrection over the weekend, the biggest challenge to Mr Putin’s rule in more than two decades in power, has rattled Russia’s leadership.

Earlier in the day, Mr Prigozhin defended his actions in a defiant audio statement. He again taunted the Russian military but said he had not been seeking to stage a coup against Mr Putin.

In another show of stability and control, the Kremlin on Monday night showed Mr Putin meeting with top security, law enforcement and military officials, including defence minister Sergei Shoigu, whom Mr Prigozhin had sought to remove.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu made his first public appearance since the Wagner Group uprising. Photograph: Russian Defence Ministry Press Service/AP

Mr Putin thanked his team for their work over the weekend, implying support for the embattled Mr Shoigu.

Earlier, the authorities released a video of Mr Shoigu reviewing troops in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Volodymyr Zelenskiy has praised Ukrainian troops for advancing “in all sectors” in his nightly address, after visiting frontline soldiers in the east and south of the country amid the turmoil in Russia caused by the Wagner uprising.

“Today in all sectors, our soldiers made advances. It is a happy day. I wished the guys more days like this,” the Ukrainian president said on Monday night, speaking from a train after visiting two frontline areas. - Agencies