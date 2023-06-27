Timeline: How a rebellion in Russia unfolded over 36 hours

Models at a shoot in Moscow with a billboards encouraging enlistment in the Russian armed forces in the background. Photograph: Nanna Heitmann/The New York Times

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the Wagner private military company, led an armed rebellion in Russia on Saturday and claimed that his forces came within 200km of Moscow. Here is how the events unfolded.

Prigozhin questions war rationale

11am Friday: In a series of posts on social media, Prigozhin questioned the Kremlin’s motives for the war in Ukraine and accused the Russian defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, of ordering deadly airstrikes on Wagner fighters. “The evil borne by the country’s military leadership must be stopped,” he said in a voice recording posted at about 9pm

Russia orders Prigozhin’s arrest

12.30am Saturday: Russia’s security agencies denounced Prigozhin in a series of announcements on state media. The Federal Security Service, Russia’s main intelligence agency, opened an investigation against Prigozhin for armed rebellion.

Videos circulating on social media showed armored vehicles from the military and national guard being deployed in Moscow and Rostov-on-Don, where Prigozhin said his fighters were approaching.

Wagner forces take Rostov-on-Don

7.30am Saturday: Despite the defence measures, Wagner forces took Rostov-on-Don with little resistance. At about 7.30am, Prigozhin posted a video from the regional military headquarters, claiming to have control of key city installations. Videos on social media showed armed Wagner fighters blending into the metropolis’ bustle: controlling traffic at key intersections, walking around the city with takeout coffee and ordering fast food.

Wagner forces push to Moscow

Saturday morning: As Wagner consolidated control of Rostov-on-Don, its forces pushed north toward Moscow. One column of armoured and personnel vehicles appeared to depart from Rostov. Another column crossed from occupied Ukraine into Russia’s Voronezh region farther north. They met little resistance and appeared to have shot down a number of Russian military aircraft along the way.

Putin addresses the nation

10am Saturday: Russian president Vladimir Putin made a televised address, asking for unity in the face of what he called a war against Ukraine and its allies. “Actions that split our unity,” he said, “are a stab in the back of our country and our people.”

Wagner convoy reaches Elets

Early Saturday afternoon: Wagner’s armored columns pushed through the Voronezh region without entering major cities and stopped on the side of the highway in Elets, a town in the Lipetsk region about 400km south of Moscow. The column included mounted tanks, armoured vehicles, at least one self-propelled rocket launcher and numerous personnel trucks. It had met little resistance to this point.

A surprise deal

8.30pm Saturday: Belarus state media unexpectedly announced that the country’s president, Alexander Lukashenko, had negotiated Prigozhin’s agreement to halt his forces’ advances. Prigozhin said in an audio message that his forces had come within 200km of Moscow and were “turning around” to head back to their training camps.

Prigozhin leaves Rostov-on-Don

11pm Saturday: Wagner forces left Rostov-on-Don as some residents came out to show their support. Prigozhin was among those leaving, driving out of the city in a heavily guarded black SUV. - New York Times

