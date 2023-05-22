Ukraine war: Bakhmut remains ‘epicentre’ of combat, Kyiv says

Ukrainian forces fire a barrage of rockets in the direction of Bakhmut. Photograph: Tyler Hicks/The New York Times

Bakhmut and the nearby Donetsk city of Marinka remain the “epicentre” of the conflict, Ukraine’s armed forces have said on Monday, a day after Russia claimed it had completed its “liberation” of the ruined city.

“[In Bakhmut] the enemy continues to lead offensive actions. Fighting for the city of Bakhmut continues,” the armed forces said, adding that over the past day Russia had “unsuccessfully tried to recover lost positions south of the [nearby] settlement of Ivanivske”.

Confusion has reigned over the situation in Bakhmut after the Russian claim, which cannot be verified independently.

Ukrainian officials said they still had a foothold in the city and were encircling it, while Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy said at a G7 summit in Hiroshima on Sunday: “Bakhmut is not occupied by Russian Federation as of today. There are no two or three interpretations of this.”

Explosions were heard in the city of Dnipro overnight as well as in Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv, with a nationwide air raid alert activated at 3.48am, according to the Kyiv Independent. The city of Odesa was also reportedly hit by Russian combat drones late on Sunday.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been switched to standby and emergency power supply generators, a Russia-installed local official in the Moscow-controlled part of the region says..

The official the plant was “completely” disconnected from external power supply after Ukraine disconnected a power line it controls, Reuters reports.

Mr Zelenskiy secured fresh military aid from the US during a day of frantic diplomatic activity at the G7 summit. US president Joe Biden announced military assistance worth up to $375 million (€346 million) to Kyiv, telling Mr Zelenskiy the US was doing everything possible to strengthen Ukraine’s defence.

The Ukrainian president played down the fact he did not meet Brazilian president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on the sidelines of the summit, saying it was likely because of scheduling.

Lula has said Mr Zelenskiy and Mr Putin bear equal responsibility for the war and accused western powers of encouraging the conflict.

Russia’s foreign ministry dismissed the G7 summit in Japan as a “politicised” event that it said had pumped out anti-Russian and anti-Chinese statements. – Guardian