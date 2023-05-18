Ukraine war: Kyiv condemns ‘unprecedented’ missile strikes

Ukrainian soldiers carry the coffin of Oleksandr Khmil, a Ukrainian hockey player, who was killed fighting Russian troops near Bakhmut. Photograph: Roman Pilipey/Getty Images

Russia has launched missiles at Kyiv for the ninth time this month.

Falling debris causing a fire at a business building, and there was an explosion in the Desnyan district.

Thursday morning’s strikes on Kyiv were “unprecedented in their power, intensity and variety,” the Kyiv City Regional City Administration wrote on Telegram.

“The attack on the capital continues. Do not leave the shelters during the air alert!” Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, wrote on Telegram.

READ MORE

The latest missile strikes come are a clear escalation after weeks of lull and ahead of a much-anticipated Ukrainian counteroffensive using newly supplied advanced western weapons.

The attack was carried out by strategic bombers from the Caspian region, probably using cruise missiles, and Russia later deployed reconnaissance craft over the capital.

Elsewhere, a person has been killed in Russian missile strikes on Odesa, the military administration spokesman Serhiy Bratchuk has said on Telegram. Two people were injured.

“Most of the enemy’s missiles were shot down over the sea by the Air Defense Forces. Unfortunately, an industrial object was hit: 1 person died, two were injured,” he wrote.

The Black Sea grain deal has been extended for two more months, in what the UN secretary general, António Guterres, hailed as “good news for the world”.

It comes a day before Russia might have quit the pact over obstacles to its grain and fertiliser exports. – Guardian