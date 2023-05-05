Ukraine war: Kyiv shoots down own drone over capital

People look at a building damaged by a Ukrainian drone that was shot down by Ukrainian forces in Kyiv. Photograph: EPA

Ukraine’s air force said it downed one of its own drones after it lost control over Kyiv on Thursday.

Andriy Yermak, Ukraine presidential chief of staff, initially said an enemy drone that had been shot down. But the air force later clarified it was Ukrainian and had been destroyed to avoid “undesirable circumstances”.

The debris of the drone reportedly fell on a trade and office centre, resulting in a fire. No casualties were reported.

Elsewhere, the White House has dismissed as “ludicrous” claims by Russia that Washington orchestrated drone strikes on Moscow, saying the US was not involved in the incident and accusing Russia of lying.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said: “One thing I can tell you for certain is that the US did not have any involvement with this incident, contrary to [Vladimir Putin spokesman] Mr Peskov’s lies, and that’s just what they are: lies.”

Earlier, Dmitry Peskov said: “Decisions about such terrorist attacks are taken in Washington” and that Kyiv “just implements these decisions”.

Russian forces in Ukraine are so degraded they cannot mount any significant offensive moves and are focused for now on consolidating control of occupied territory, the US intelligence chief said.

Avril Haines, director of national intelligence, said Mr Putin’s strategy is likely to be to prolong the conflict until western support for Kyiv wanes.

The Russian president must be brought to justice for his war in Ukraine, said Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday during a visit to The Hague, where the International Criminal Court is based.

“We all want to see a different Vladimir here in The Hague, the one who deserves to be sanctioned for his criminal actions here, in the capital of international law,” Mr Zelenskiy said in a speech. “I’m sure we will see that happen when we win,” he said, adding: “Whoever brings war must receive judgment.”

Heavy shelling is reported in Kherson, where a 56-hour curfew is due to start on Friday evening amid a marked increase in the intensity of Russian attacks on the southern city this week.

Some residents said they had sent some family away from the city or moved to safer locations further from the river, adding they were anticipating “something big” over the coming days as Ukrainian forces also stepped up shelling of Russian positions.

There is mounting speculation about the timing of the long-anticipated Ukrainian spring counteroffensive, which officials have suggested may be imminent. – Guardian