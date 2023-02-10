Russia-Ukraine war: Cities of Kharhiv, Zaporizhzhia report missile strikes

Demolition works of apartment blocks, destroyed by Russian airstrikes, take place in Hostomel, Ukraine. Photograph: EPA

At least 17 Russian missiles hit the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia in an hour on Friday morning, acting mayor Anatolii Kurtiev, said.

The attacks targeted energy infrastructure, he said on the Telegram messaging app, adding that authorities were collecting information on damage and casualties.

Ukraine’s second city of Kharhiv reported Russian forces launched a series of overnight strikes that knocked out power supplies in parts of the city, local officials said on Friday.

There was no word on casualties.

“The occupiers hit critical infrastructure. There were about 10 explosions,” Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov said on Telegram. “In some regions, there are power cuts. Emergency services are on site.”

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the 4am strikes could disrupt power, heating and water supplies.

As the anniversary of Russia’s invasion approaches on February 24th, Kyiv has predicted an aggressive onslaught from Moscow aimed at notching territorial gains it can trumpet at the one-year mark, after months of little movement.

Asked on Ukrainian television if he agreed that the Russian offensive had already begun, Pavlo Krylenko, governor of the eastern Donetsk region, said on Thursday: “Yes, definitely.”

Around eastern towns like Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Vuhledar that have witnessed some of the bloodiest battles of the war, “the enemy’s forces and means are escalating there with daily intensity,” he said.

According to Oleg Zhdanov, a Ukrainian military analyst, defenders in Bakhmut were still being supplied from the west, but were under pressure from three sides, with Russian forces entering two northern districts of the city two days ago.

Elsewhere, French president Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he did not rule out sending fighter jets to Ukraine at some point, but that Kyiv was in need of more immediate military firepower.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has long urged Ukraine’s allies to send jet fighters and on Thursday said that several European leaders were ready to supply aircraft.

“Europe will be with us until our victory. I’ve heard it from a number of European leaders ... about the readiness to give us the necessary weapons and support, including the aircraft,” Mr Zelenskiy told a news conference in Brussels, where he attended a European Union summit.

“I exclude absolutely nothing,” Mr Macron said when asked about the possibility of sending jets at the end of a summit of EU leaders. – Reuters