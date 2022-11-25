Russia launches further strikes on Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia

Residents walk through an unlit street following missile strikes on November 24th, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Russian missile strikes have targeted the city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, damaging a hospital, the region’s governor, Oleksandr Starukh, said on Telegram.

“The enemy again attacked the suburbs of Zaporizhzhia. This time the rockets hit near the hospital. Fortunately, people were not injured, the same cannot be said about the building. Dozens of broken windows,” he wrote.

On Thursday night, more than 24 hours after Russian strikes had devastated Kyiv’s infrastructure, the city’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said 60 per cent of homes were still suffering emergency outages. Water services had been fully restored however, said city officials.

Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday that three nuclear power plants on territory held by Ukrainian forces had been switched off after the latest wave of Russian missile strikes on Ukrainian energy facilities.

Ukraine expected the three nuclear power plants would be operating again by Thursday evening, energy minister German Galushchenko said.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, said Russia’s new strategy to destroy Ukraine’s infrastructure would not weaken the country’s resolve to liberate all occupied land, describing the conflict, in an interview with the Financial Times, as a “war of strength and resilience” and pushing back against western fears of escalation.

In his address late on Thursday, Mr Zelenskiy said: “Together we endured nine months of full-scale war and Russia has not found a way to break us, and will not find one.”

He also accused Russia of incessantly shelling Kherson, the southern Ukrainian city that it abandoned earlier this month. Seven people were killed and 21 wounded in a Russian attack on Thursday, local authorities said.

More than 15,000 people have gone missing during the war in Ukraine, an official in the Kyiv office of The Hague-based International Commission on Missing Persons (ICMP) said.

The ICMP’s programme director for Europe, Matthew Holliday, said it was unclear how many people had been forcibly transferred, were being held in detention in Russia, were alive and separated from family members, or had died and been buried in makeshift graves.

Elsewhere, Hungary’s prime minister, Viktor Orbán, said his country’s parliament would ratify Nato membership for Finland and Sweden early next year.

Hungary and Turkey are the only members of the alliance who have not yet cleared the accession.

Hungary will also provide €187 million in financial aid to Ukraine as its contribution to a planned EU support package worth up to €18 billion in 2023, according to a government decree. – Guardian