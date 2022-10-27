Kyiv region and Zaporizhzhia hit by fresh strikes, local officials say

Russian forces struck the Kyiv region and the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia overnight, according to regional officials.

The Kyiv regional governor, Oleksiy Kuleba, wrote on the Telegram messaging app: “The Russians terrorise the Kyiv region at night. We have several arrivals in one of the communities of the region. Rescuers and all emergency services are on the scene.”

The Kyiv city state administration issued air raid alarm alerts around midnight on Wednesday, urging residents to seek shelter.

Russian forces also reportedly hit the southeastern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia in what is believed to be another overnight attack.

Acting mayor of Zaporizhzhia Anatoly Kurtev reported that Russian forces struck the city as well as its surrounding area, causing a fire.

Elsewhere, an oil depot in the Russian-occupied city of Shakhtarsk, in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, is reportedly on fire, according to local media reports.

Ukrainian troops are poised to battle for the strategic southern Kherson region, which Russia appears to be reinforcing with more troops and supplies.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy hinted that there would be good news from the front, but he gave no details in his latest national address.

Ukraine’s counter-offensive against Russian forces in Kherson was proving more difficult than it was in the northeast because of wet weather and the terrain, Ukraine’s defence minister said.

About 70,000 civilians had left their homes in Kherson province in the space of a week, a Moscow-installed official said..

Ukraine is advising refugees living abroad not to return until the spring amid mounting fears over whether the country’s damaged energy infrastructure can handle winter.

With a third of the country’s energy sector compromised, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister, Iryna Vereshchuk, warned: “The networks will not cope ... You see what Russia is doing. We need to survive the winter.”

About 1,000 bodies — including civilians and children — have been exhumed in the recently liberated Kharkiv region, media reports say. This includes the 447 bodies found at the mass burial site in Izyum.

Ukraine’s defence minister, Oleksiy Reznikov, said he did not believe Russia’s president, Vladimir Putin, would use nuclear weapons. Mr Putin has said repeatedly that Russia has the right to defend itself using any weapons in its arsenal, which includes the world’s largest nuclear stockpile.

Russia’s defence minister, Sergei Shoigu, held a phone call with his Indian and Chinese counterparts and raised Russia’s purported concerns about the possible use of a “dirty bomb” by Ukraine.

There is no evidence to support Russia’s “dirty bomb” claim. — Guardian