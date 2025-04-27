Several killed in Vancouver after car drives into crowd, police say

A number of people were killed and multiple others were injured in Vancouver after a driver drove into a crowd at a Filipino street festival in the western Canadian city, police said on Saturday.
The driver has been taken into custody, police said in a post on social media platform X.
The incident happened shortly after 8pm local time near East 41st Avenue and Fraser Street, where the Lapu Lapu Day Block Party was taking place.
One witness told CTV News he saw a black vehicle driving erratically in the area of the festival just before the crowd was struck.
The Vancouver Sun said thousands of people had been in the area.
Vancouver mayor Ken Sim said: “I am shocked and deeply saddened by the horrific incident at today’s Lapu Lapu Day event.” – Reuters
More to follow ...