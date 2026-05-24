Australia

Man dies after shark attack on Australia’s Great Barrier Reef

The death is the second ​fatal shark attack in Australia this month

The man was rushed to shore after being bitten near Kennedy Shoal, ​a shallow reef around 45km (28 miles) off ⁠the coast. Photograph: Mark Baker/AP
The man was rushed to shore after being bitten near Kennedy Shoal, ​a shallow reef around 45km (28 miles) off ⁠the coast. Photograph: Mark Baker/AP
Sun May 24 2026 - 07:591 MIN READ

A 39-year-old man ‌has died after being attacked by a shark at ‌the Great Barrier Reef on Sunday, police said, the second ​fatal shark attack in Australia this month.

The man was rushed to shore after being bitten near Kennedy Shoal, ​a shallow reef around 45km (28 miles) off ⁠the coast of the state of Queensland ‌in ‌northeast ​Australia, a Queensland Police Service spokesperson said.

The man was met by ⁠an ambulance ​but died shortly afterwards, the ​spokesperson said, without identifying him.

The death follows ‌that of a 38-year-old ​bitten off an island near Perth in ⁠Western Australia on ⁠May ​16th.

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There are around 20 shark attacks in Australia every year but the vast majority are not fatal, according to data from conservation groups. Far more people drown on the country’s beaches.

Dozens of ‌beaches along Australia’s ⁠east coast, including in Sydney, were closed in January after four shark ‌attacks in two days. Those attacks came as heavy ​rains created murky water that attracts ​sharks and reduces their visibility. – Reuters

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