Irish man killed in New South Wales shooting

The Department of Foreign Affairs is providing consular assistance following the shooting of a man in Australia.

Police in New South Wales have said a man was arrested after the incident that occurred at a home in the Central Tablelands area on Thursday morning.

Officers from Chifley Police District were called to Jenolan Street shortly after 8am local time, where they found the body of a man suffering a gunshot wound, they said in a statement.

He was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics but died at the scene.

The man is yet to be formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 30s and is reportedly from Co Sligo.

“A 57-year-old man was arrested at the house and taken to Oberon Police Station to assist with inquiries,” police said. It is believed the men knew each other.

“A crime scene was established, which will be examined by specialist forensic police, and a firearm has been seized for further examination.”

A spokeswoman for the Department of Foreign Affairs said it was “aware of the case and is providing consular assistance”.

“As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the detail of individual cases,” it added.