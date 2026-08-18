Culture Night 2026 in Dublin: Events to catch across the capital

Culture Night in Dublin: Hector Toshiro of Calpulli Mictian, John Daly and River Sweeney of St James's Brass and Reed Band, Teresa Dominguez of Calpulli Mictlan, and Culture Night ambassadors Asha Aria and Leon Dwyer. Photographer: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

Culture Night returns to Dublin on Friday, September 18th, with more than 300 free events taking place across the capital.

From 4pm until late, museums, galleries, heritage sites, artists’ studios, and independent venues across Dublin will open their doors to the public as Culture Night celebrates its 21st year.

The programme of events spans everything from theatre, tango, and trad music to painting, poetry and pole dancing.

The 2026 edition is expanding its outdoor programming too, with open-air music events, street parties, and performances planned across Dublin.

Not sure where to start? Here is a short guide to some of Culture Night highlights across the capital.

Music and dance: Wood Quay Amphitheatre

Starting off with urban dance performances with Leon “Aleon” Dwyer, Dublin’s Wood Quay Amphitheatre will host a diverse range of dance sessions and the chance to enjoy Mexican ceremonial dance by the Calpulli Mictlan group. Musical highlights will include Dublin’s Gay Men’s Choir and St James’s Brass and Reed Band.

From K-Pop to Dublin folk rock: Meeting House Square

Blues-pop and traditional Irish music come together in a concert headlined by family group Burnchurch. Meeting House Square will also play host to K-Pop family dance classes and performances by Irish indie-pop artist Holly Munro. Other performers will include indie singer-songwriter Pier, hip-hop artist Celaviedmai, Dublin folk-rock band Jessie & The Veil, and Culture Night ambassador Asha Ari.

DJ in the caravan: Central Plaza Dublin

Dublin’s Central Plaza will feature a performance by dance artist Simone O’Toole. As the gears change, the plaza will be transformed into an open-air disco, with festival favourites Super Average DJs spinning the disco classics from their Mambo Caravan.

For the first time: North Earl Street

As part of the 21st anniversary celebrations North Earl Street will come alive for Culture Night for the first time with support from Dublin City Council. The celebrations will feature a concert led by pop sister duo Zeztra to honour the local community.

There will also be performances from Korean Drumming group Doo-Dong, traditional Mongolian music from Khuur Band, and local groups including the Rainbow 13+ Arch Club.

Right off North Earl Street on O’Connell Street there will be a performance by rockabilly band TimeBomb, with 1950s rock’n’roll and dance classes by Thomas Spratt.

Celebrations on other Dublin streets include Capel Street’s open-air electronic music curated by Mooncup and an opera gala in Father Collins Park in Donaghmede.

City of cultures

Elsewhere across the city, the Church Café Bar on Jervis Street will stage Irish dancing every 20 minutes courtesy of the world-touring High Kicks troupe.

At the Bulgarian embassy, Traditions & Their Transformations brings the ancient Kukeri ritual to Dublin, the winter tradition where dancers wear towering masks of fur and feathers to drive out the darkness.

At Pavee Point Traveller and Roma Centre, there will be an evening celebrating Traveller culture, including an immersive VR experience by artist Lisa Curtain.

Attendees seeking something more meditative can go to the Dublin Buddhist Centre, celebrating 35 years of mantra chanting and Tibetan storytelling.

For more information see culturenight.ie