In pictures: China unveils new weapons in massive military parade
Putin and Kim Jong-un among 20 leaders in Beijing for event marking 80 years since end of the second World War
Wed Sept 03 2025 - 06:43
Chinese president Xi Jinping hosted his country’s largest military parade on Wednesday as he sought to recast Beijing as the custodian of a post-US international order at a time of deep geopolitical uncertainty.
More than 20 world leaders including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and reclusive North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gathered in Beijing for the “victory day” event marking 80 years since Japan’s defeat at the end of the second World War.
The highly choreographed spectacle aimed to project China’s military might and diplomatic clout amid doubts over the United States’ global role, as US president Donald Trump slashes foreign aid, retreats from international institutions and wages a sweeping trade war on allies and rivals alike – Reuters.