In pictures: China unveils new weapons in massive military parade

Chinese president Xi Jinping hosted his country’s largest military parade on Wednesday as he sought to recast Beijing as the custodian of a post-US international order at a time of deep geopolitical uncertainty.

More than 20 world leaders including Russia’s Vladimir Putin and reclusive North Korean leader Kim Jong-un gathered in Beijing for the “victory day” event marking 80 years since Japan’s defeat at the end of the second World War.

The highly choreographed spectacle aimed to project China’s military might and diplomatic clout amid doubts over the United States’ global role, as US president Donald Trump slashes foreign aid, retreats from international institutions and wages a sweeping trade war on allies and rivals alike – Reuters.

Chinese troops march during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of the Sino-Japanese War, in Beijing, China, on Wednesday. Photograph: EPA

An AJX002 unmanned underwater vehicle is seen during a military parade in Beijing's Tiananmen Square on September 3rd, 2025. Photograph: Greg Baker/AFP

Chinese troops march in Beijing, China. Photograph: EPA

Drones carried by armoured vehicles. Photograph: EPA

China's president Xi Jinping, North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un and Russia's president Vladimir Putin arrive for a reception in the Great Hall of the People, following the military parade. Photoraph: Jade Gao / AFP

Helicopters fly to form the number 80 during a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of the second World War, in Beijing's Tiananmen Square. Photograph: Greg Baker/AFP

Armoured vehicles carrying the YJ-15 supersonic anti-ship cruise missile. Photograph: EPA

Chinese troops march during Wednesday's military parade. Photograph: EPA

Armoured vehicles carrying the HQ-20 surface-to-air missile system. Photograph: EPA

Chinese troops march during the military parade. Photograph: EPA