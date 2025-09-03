Xi Jinping warns world faces ‘peace or war’, as Putin, Kim join him for military parade

Xi Jinping (C), Kim Jong-un (R) and Vladimir Putin arrive for a reception in the Great Hall of the People, following a military parade. Photograph: JADE GAO/AFP via Getty Images

Xi Jinping warned the world was facing a choice between peace or war as he held China’s largest-ever military parade, flanked by Russia’s Vladimir Putin and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un, capping a week of diplomatic grandstanding seen as a rebuke to the West.

Mr Putin and Mr Kim, the authoritarian leaders of Russia and North Korea, are among dozens of world leaders attending the parade, a massive display of military hardware and personnel, orchestrated to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of the second World War, which China calls the Japanese War of Aggression.

But it was the unprecedented image of the three men chatting and shaking hands as they walked the red carpet that analysts said sent a message of defiance to the West, as US president Donald Trump’s trade tariffs and volatile policymaking strain its relations with allies and rivals alike.

“Today, mankind is faced with the choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, win-win or zero-sum,” Mr Xi told a crowd of more than 50,000 spectators at Tiananmen Square, adding that the Chinese people “firmly stand on the right side of history”.

Mr Xi criticised “bullying behaviour” from certain countries – a veiled reference to the United States – and warned that China was “unstoppable”, before the massive display of military hardware began.

China has touted the parade as a show of unity with other countries, and Mr Kim’s attendance is the first time he has been seen with Mr Xi and Mr Putin at the same event. It is only Mr Kim’s second reported trip abroad in six years.

China's president Xi Jinping gives a toast at a reception in the Great Hall of the People, Beijing, following a military parade marking the 80th anniversary of victory over Japan and the end of the second World War. Photograph: JADE GAO/AFP via Getty Images

The event drew an almost immediate reaction from Mr Trump.

“May President Xi and the wonderful people of China have a great and lasting day of celebration,” Mr Trump posted on his Truth Social account.

“Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong-un, as you conspire against The United States of America.”

Among the other guests are Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian and Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing. No major western leaders are attending. Kim has been accompanied by his daughter Kim Ju-ae, images released by North Korean state news showed.

Political analysts say the parade is designed to demonstrate Mr Xi’s influence over nations intent on reshaping the western-led global order. It came just days after the Chinese city of Tianjin hosted a major summit for leaders of the global south, which was also attended by Mr Putin. – Guardian