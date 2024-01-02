Five coast guard members dead after two-plane collision and fire at Tokyo airport

A Japan Airlines aircraft with passengers on board went on fire at Tokyo’s Haneda airport after colliding with a coast guard aircraft.

Five people have died after a coast guard plane collided with a passenger aircraft at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport, leading to a major fire.

The coast guard pilot evacuated his aircraft following the collision with the Japan Airlines aircraft, but five other people on the coast guard plane died, police confirmed.

The 379 occupants of the passenger plane are all reported to have evacuated safely before the plane was engulfed in fire after the incident involving coast guard flight MA-722, a Bombardier Dash 8 aircraft.

Swede Anton Deibe (17), who was a passenger on the Japan Airlines plane, told Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet that “the entire cabin was filled with smoke within a few minutes.

“We threw ourselves down on the floor. Then the emergency doors were opened and we threw ourselves at them. The smoke in the cabin stung like hell. It was a hell.

“We have no idea where we are going so we just run out into the field. It was chaos,” added Anton, who was travelling with his parents and sister.

Kyodo said the coast guard plane, which is based at Haneda, had been due to head to Niigata to deliver relief goods to residents affected by a deadly earthquake in the region on Monday that killed at least 48 people.

Local TV video showed a large eruption of fire and smoke from the side of the Japan Airlines plane as it taxied on a runway. The area around the wing then caught fire.

According to reports, the plane was JAL flight 516 had flown out of Shin Chitose airport in Japan to Haneda.

Later video showed fire crews working to put out the fire with streams of water. The flames had spread to much of the plane. – Agencies