‘We’re playing matches like they’re training sessions’: Richie Murphy frustrated by Ulster’s lack of intensity

Ulster's James McNabney looks on as the ball goes loose from a line out during Saturday's URC game against Munster. Photograph: Dan Clohessy/Inpho

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy didn’t seek refuge or solace in his side’s recovery against Munster, rejecting the notion of having mixed emotions after the 26-26 draw in Belfast.

“Bitterly disappointed to tell you the truth, not mixed emotions,” he said after the game.

Trailing 26-5 at the interval, the draw was a decent riposte under the circumstances, but Murphy wasn’t looking for consolation.

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“We’re disappointed with our start, we’re disappointed with how we’ve gone about our business. A 17-5 penalty count is astronomical. It didn’t feel like that, I didn’t feel like it should have been that. That’s on us.

“The biggest part of our game that we need to improve on, there’s obviously things in defence that we need to get better on. We want to be the team that plays, and people think that we’re entertaining, but everyone talks about how inconsistent we are. We need to find some consistency in our performances. If we do that, we’ll be a really good team.”

On his side’s slow start, he added: “We allowed Munster to set the tempo. We were inaccurate with our first launch and on the back of that penalty, you’re back in your corner, fighting for your life.

“You can see that once you’re five metres out and the opposition have a lineout, it’s very hard to stop, so that gave them control of that first half.”

While the hosts reacted well after some half-time changes, Murphy said they were still inaccurate after the break and “didn’t look after the ball well enough”.

Munster's Alex Nankivell prepared to kick the ball out of play for the full-time whistle after late Ulster attack. Photograph: Tom O’Hanlon/Inpho

“We didn’t control field position at all in the game. But ultimately we got ourselves into a situation where, in the last play of the game, we were running at them, and we gave them the ball back again. So, our turnover rate needs to come down.”

The Ulster pack also came under significant pressure, with Murphy acknowledging that while their scrum had been going well, “[it] took a backward step tonight”.

“I feel like we just didn’t really attack the game like we needed to,” he added. “At the moment, we’re playing matches like they’re training sessions.

“We need to start applying some more pressure to the opposition, and that’s going to be a key part that we need to learn from this week.”

For Munster head coach Clayton McMillan, it was a victory that they let slip away.

“[We] talked about it at half-time that Ulster are a quality side that won’t go away,” he said. “We needed to continue to be accurate and just apply pressure in the right parts of the field. But we didn’t quite get the same quality of possession in the second half, and Ulster were good enough to find a way back into the game.”

He pointed to the late changes, losing Shane Daly, Tom Ahern and Diarmuid Barron, but added: “We had a lot of young guys out there at the back end of the game, and they would have learned a huge amount from the last 10 or 15 minutes, which will put us in good stead later on.

“But we don’t have any excuses. We just weren’t as tidy, and we didn’t apply the same amount of pressure in the right areas that we did in the first half and paid a price.

“But take nothing away from [Ulster]. They found a way, and that’s the way it rolls.”