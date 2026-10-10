Solanke strikes late as 10-man Spurs salvage point at Manchester United

Premier League: Manchester United 1 (Mbeumo 73) Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Solanke 90+2)

After 72 laboured minutes, this match was lit up by a moment of quality. Matheus Cunha was fed by Luke Shaw down the left and the Brazilian crossed to Bryan Mbeumo, who spun and finished for Manchester United.

It drew delirious chants of “you’re going down with the City” with Spurs, at that stage, rock bottom of the Premier League and Manchester City’s long-term future in the division in question.

Uglier scenes followed for Spurs when Shaw chased Bruno Fernandes ball, leading Rodrigo Bentancur to launch a scissor challenge that, if it had connected with the left-back, might have caused serious injury.

An incensed Shaw, surely reminded of his horrific double-leg break sustained 11 years ago at PSV, hared after Bentancur and shoved him over. Up came the midfielder to push his head into Shaw’s, who went down as a melee ensued.

Stuart Attwell sent Bentancur off, and the referee issued yellow cards to Shaw – lucky to escape a red, too, for the push – and Jan Paul van Hecke.

All of this followed what had been a near snoozefest in which Spurs could not finish and United were disjointed: the tale, in microcosm, of their seasons.

There was more, though, as Tottenham registered an added-time equaliser and only their third league goal this season. Senne Lammens and Lisandro Martínez were United’s culprits as Sandro Tonali’s floated cross from the left should have been cleared by the Argentinian but, instead, Dominic Solanke outfought him and headed past Lammens, who watched it go in.

Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring United's goal. Photograph: Martin Rickett/PA

While averting a fourth defeat, Spurs still remain winless after their opening six league games for only a fourth time. This draw means there is no clear answer to the pregame question of which manager is under more pressure, as both Roberto De Zerbi and Michael Carrick remain in need of a victory.

When the Italian scans the table, he will see his beleaguered side off the bottom but still in the relegation zone, while Carrick’s United remain in 12th and with a solitary victory.

De Zerbi now takes his squad to Marbella for warm-weather training, while Carrick’s men are at Atlético Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League. They both need to conjure something.

After volleys of “you cheating b*****ds, you know what you are” rang out from both sets of fans, Lammens struggled with a nightmare start. A loose pass was intercepted by Lucas Bergvall and the ball rolled into Solanke. Yet, as has been Spurs’ problem, the centre-forward failed to finish, his shot saved by a relieved Lammens, who was jittery again when Martínez passed to him on his goalline, where he dawdled before hoofing clear.

The reports had stated how De Zerbi’s men have played well, at times this season, but cannot finish: a hindrance in this sport. No boon, too, for any team is hesitation, as when Youri Tielemans waited for the ball to bounce, Tottenham pounced, and suddenly Sávio was heading forward, the sliding challenge of Leny Yoro, fielded today at right back, saving a scattered rearguard.

This pointed to a Spurs ascendancy that was a headscratcher for Carrick and yet more Spurs profligacy saved United when Mohammed Kudus’s cross found Archie Gray and the young right-back beat Lammens but not his right post.

Carrick wants his team to control contests, but there was close to zero control throughout. On the hour, Carlos Baleba entered for his debut and immediately spun and flicked deftly into Fernandes’ path in a reminder of what skill can do.

Now came the breathless denouement – a point, at the close, feeling about fair. – Guardian