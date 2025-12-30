Trump says US hit ‘big facility’ in Venezuela linked to alleged drug boats

President Donald Trump said the United States had knocked out 'a big facility' last week in Venezuela. Photograph: Eric Lee/The New York Times

President Donald Trump said the US struck a facility inside Venezuela, in what would be a significant escalation in its campaign against alleged drug trafficking operations there.

“There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs,” Mr Trump told reporters Monday, confirming comments from last week.

Mr Trump’s reference to an attack within Venezuela would mark the first time the US has announced a land strike in the country.

The administration has raised pressure on the government of Nicolas Maduro by bombing boats in the region and implementing a blockade to disrupt the country’s oil exports.

Separately, the US carried out another strike on an alleged drug boat in international waters on Monday, US Southern Command announced on X, sharing a 22-second video showing a vessel being destroyed in an explosion.

“Intelligence confirmed the vessel was transiting along known narco-trafficking routes in the Eastern Pacific and was engaged in narco-trafficking operations,” the military said, adding that the operation killed two alleged drug traffickers.

Mr Trump earlier Monday said he had spoken with Mr Maduro “pretty recently,” but dismissed the conversation as unproductive.

“Nothing much comes of it,” he said of their calls.

The Venezuelan government did not respond to requests for comment on Trump’s remarks about the strike inside their country – unusual compared with its more vocal and defiant responses to US interventions in the Caribbean in recent months.

CNN, citing unnamed sources, reported on Monday night that earlier this month the CIA carried out a drone attack on a dock along the Venezuelan coast that US authorities believe was tied to the gang Tren de Aragua. There were no casualties, the sources told the network.

Mr Trump said in a radio interview on Friday the US had hit a target the day before Christmas.

“They have a big plant, or a big facility where the ships come from. Two nights ago, we knocked that out. So we hit them very hard,” he said in the interview.

The US president has warned for weeks that he was ready to expand the military campaign by striking targets on land. – Bloomberg