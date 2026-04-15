Pope urges Cameroon government to resist ‘whims of the rich and powerful’ during visit

Pope Leo waves to supporters as he leaves after his visit to the Ngul Zamba (Power of God) orphanage in Yaounde, Cameroon's capital, on Wednesday. Photograph: Alberto Pizzoli/Pool/AFP via Getty

Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday urged Cameroon’s government to root out corruption and resist “the whims of the rich and powerful”, in a forceful speech given in the presence ‌of president Paul Biya, who has led the country since 1982.

Leo, who was criticised by US president Donald Trump for a second time during his 10-day tour of four African countries, also called for an end to Cameroon’s simmering anglophone conflict, which ​has killed thousands.

“It is time to examine our conscience and take a bold leap forward,” the first US pope told Biya, prime minister Joseph Dion Ngute and other leaders shortly after arriving in Cameroon from Algeria.

“In order for peace and justice to prevail, the chains of corruption – which disfigure authority and strip it of its credibility – must be broken,” Leo said in an unusually direct speech for a papal trip overseas.

“Hearts must be set free from an idolatrous thirst ​for profit.”

Biya listened to the pope’s speech without visible reaction. His government denies accusations of corruption and human rights abuses and says the stability he brings allows Cameroon to avoid the kind of conflict seen elsewhere in the region, including in war-hit ⁠Democratic Republic of Congo and Central African Republic.

Leo, who will mark one year as pope in May, kept a relatively low profile for a pope in his first 10 ‌months ‌but ​in recent weeks has become outspoken on a range of issues, notably the Iran war.

That has made him a target this week for criticism from Trump, who reiterated his comments in a social media post on Tuesday, despite a widespread backlash from US Christians across the political spectrum.

Pope Leo shakes hands with Cameroon's president Paul Biya at the Presidential Palace in Yaounde on Wednesday. Photograph: Alberto Pizzoli/AFP via Getty

Leo told Reuters on ⁠Monday he would keep criticising the war, regardless of Trump’s comments.

Speaking on his ​flight to Cameroon, Leo did not speak about Trump directly. He urged respect for all the ​peoples of the world and said his tour has shown the importance of pursuing dialogue between different communities.

Cameroon is a former German colony that was partitioned by Britain and ‌France after the first World War. Over the last decade, thousands have died ​in violence between government forces and separatist groups in its two English-speaking regions.

A separatist alliance has said it will observe a three-day “safe travel passage” to allow civilians and visitors to ⁠move freely during the pope’s visit.

Leo, who also referred on Wednesday to conflicts ⁠with Nigeria-based militant groups such as Boko Haram in ​Cameroon’s north, lamented how fighting was depriving young people of education and hope for the future.

“Enough of war, with all the pain it causes through death, destruction and exile!” he said.

Biya, 93-years-old and in power for more than four decades, benefits from an entrenched patronage system.

As he ran for an eighth term in 2025, Biya’s own daughter Brenda posted a video of herself on social media urging voters to pick another candidate because Biya “has made too many people suffer”, though she later deleted the post.

Leo told the president and other leaders that governing “means truly listening to citizens, valuing their intelligence and their ability to help build lasting solutions to problems”.

He also urged protection of human rights in the country.

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“Security is a priority, but it must always be exercised with respect for human rights,” the pope said.

“Authentic peace arises ‌when ... the law serves as a secure safeguard ⁠against the whims of the rich and powerful.”

Thousands of people, many wearing colourful fabrics, lined the streets in Yaounde as the pope was driven from the airport to the presidential palace, some dancing and singing under a brilliant afternoon sun.

Billboards on the streets showed an image of Leo and Biya with the ‌message in French and English: “Welcome to Cameroon, Land of Hope.”

Leo, aged 70, relatively young for a pope and in good health, is undertaking one of the most complicated tours arranged for a pontiff in decades.

He is traversing nearly 18,000km over 18 flights to 11 cities and towns and will also visit Angola and Equatorial Guinea.

The pope will travel on Thursday ​to Bamenda, Cameroon’s biggest English-speaking city, holding Mass and a “meeting for peace” in a cathedral.

The biggest event of Leo’s tour will likely come in Cameroon on Friday, when the Vatican said some 600,000 are expected for a Mass in the coastal city of Douala. – Reuters