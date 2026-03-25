UN adopts resolution recognising transatlantic slave trade as ‘gravest crime ‌against humanity’

Proposer Ghana has faced criticism for advocating justice for past wrongs on the world stage while ‌simultaneously pushing for stricter anti-LGBT laws at home. Photograph: Pamela Smith/AP

A resolution proposed by Ghana at the United Nations on Wednesday to recognise transatlantic slavery as the “gravest crime ‌against humanity” and calling for reparations has been adopted despite resistance from Europe and the United States.

Ghana said the resolution was needed because the consequences of slavery, ​which saw at least 12.5 million Africans taken and sold between the 15th and 19th centuries, persist today, including racial disparities.

At a UN general assembly vote, 123 countries supported the resolution, which is not legally binding but carries political weight, while three opposed it, including the US and Israel, and ​52 abstained, including the European Union. Ireland was also among the countries that abstained.

Ghana’s foreign minister, Samuel Ablakwa, said the resolution called for accountability.

Justin Hansford, a law professor at Howard University, said the resolution ⁠was significant as it represented the furthest the UN has gone in recognising transatlantic slavery as a crime against ‌humanity ‌and ​in calling for reparations.

“This marks the first vote on the floor of the UN,” Hansford said. “I cannot overemphasise how large of a step that is.”

UN secretary general Antonio Guterres told ⁠the assembly that “far bolder action” was required from ​more states to confront historical injustices.

The Netherlands remains the ​only European country to have issued a formal apology for its role in slavery.

HISTORY MADE AT THE UNITED NATIONS



The United Nations General Assembly has adopted resolution A/80/L.48, declaring the Trafficking of Enslaved Africans and Racialized Chattel Enslavement as the Gravest Crime against Humanity.



Standing on the Right Side of History pic.twitter.com/4FLRaBZx0w — Ghana MFA (@GhanaMFA) March 25, 2026

The resolution marks ‌a new step in Africa’s efforts to seek accountability ​for historical injustices by former colonial powers after the African Union last year set out to create a “unified vision” ⁠among its 55 member states on what reparations may ⁠look like.

It urges member ​states to engage in dialogue on reparations, including issuing formal apologies, returning stolen artefacts, providing financial compensation, and ensuring guarantees of non-repetition.

While long-standing calls for reparations have gained momentum in recent years, there is also a growing backlash.

Several western leaders have opposed even discussing the subject, with critics arguing today’s states and institutions should not be held responsible for historical wrongs.

Both the EU and the United States voiced concerns the resolution could imply a hierarchy among crimes against humanity, treating some as more serious than others.

US representative Dan Negrea said his country objected ‌to the “cynical usage of historical wrongs ⁠as a leverage point ... to reallocate modern resources to people and nations who are distantly related to the historical victims.”

Ghana has also faced criticism for advocating justice for past wrongs on the world stage while ‌simultaneously pushing for stricter anti-LGBT laws at home.

African and Caribbean nations have been seeking to establish a special UN reparations tribunal, and Ablakwa said the resolution ​could pave the way for a “reparative framework”.

“History does not disappear when ignored, truth ​does not weaken when delayed, crime does not rot ... and justice does not expire with time,” Ablakwa said. – Reuters