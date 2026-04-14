Have you changed holiday plans due to Trump or impact of Middle East war?

Have your say: have you altered your travel plans? Illustration: Paul Scott

Since the war in the Middle East began in February following an attack by the US and Israel, air travel has been widely impacted throughout the region, resulting at various times in cancelled flights in UAE airports that serve as connection hubs for people travelling further east from Europe.

At the same time, increasingly hostile immigration policies in Donald Trump’s United States have resulted in some high-profile cases of arrests, increased international scrutiny of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (Ice) and the perceived threat of deportation for non-citizens.

The Irish Times is keen to hear from readers who are reconsidering or have changed travel plans due to destabilisation in travel at the edges of Europe, events in the United States, and sharply higher energy costs.

Have you cancelled a trip to, or through, the Middle East? Have you changed flights or destinations to avoid areas impacted by the war or which are now too expensive?

Would events linked with the Trump presidency make you reconsider visiting the United States currently?

You can let us know what you think using the form below. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. Please include a phone number for verification purposes only. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.