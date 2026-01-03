Live: US carries out ‘large scale’ attack on Venezuela and captures president Maduro - Trump

Main points

US president Donald Trump says Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured following a “large scale” strike

Venezuela’s government declares state of emergency and says US attacked civilian and military installations in multiple states

“The whole ground shook. This is horrible,” witness tells the Associated Press after explosions

Pedestrians walk past the Miraflores presidential palace after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas. Photograph: Cristian Hernandez/AP

Members of the presidential guard stand outside the Miraflores presidential palace after the explosions were heard in Caracas. Photograph: Cristian Hernandez/AP

Pedestrians run after explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard in Caracas on Saturday. Photograph: Matias Delacroix/AP

Fire at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex, after a series of explosions in Caracas on Saturday. Photograph: Luis Jaimes/AFP via Getty Images

Irish Government must immediately and unequivocally condemn attack, says People Before Profit

People Before Profit has denounced the attack and called for the Irish Government to condemn the US and demand the release of Mr Maduro.

The party’s Dublin South-West TD Paul Murphy said it was a “blatant imperialist attack” by the US on Venezuela - “the latest in a long history of US violence in Latin America”.

“The claimed kidnapping of President Maduro and his wife is a brazen violation of Venezuelan sovereignty and a war crime. The US is clearly a terrorist state,” he said.

“This is a violent grab for oil, natural resources and power. Venezuela has the world’s largest proven oil reserves and that is the central reason for this latest US attack. The US must stop its assault and must release President Maduro.

“The Irish Government must immediately and unequivocally condemn this blatant US violation of Venezuelan sovereignty and demand the release of President Maduro.

“People Before Profit supports the resistance of the people of Venezuela and calls for mobilisations in Ireland and across the world to oppose this US imperialist intervention.

“We say, hands off Venezuela.”

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy has condemned the attack. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins Photos

US president Donald Trump has repeatedly promised land operations in Venezuela, amid efforts to pressure president Nicolás Maduro to leave office, including expanded sanctions, a ramped-up US military presence in the region and more than two dozen strikes on vessels allegedly involved in trafficking drugs in the Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea.

Mr Maduro had said in a pre-taped interview aired on Thursday that the US wants to force a government change in Venezuela and gain access to its vast oil reserves through the months-long pressure campaign that began with a massive military deployment to the Caribbean Sea in August.

Mr Maduro has been charged with narco-terrorism in the US. The CIA was behind a drone strike last week at a docking area believed to have been used by Venezuelan drug cartels in what was the first known direct operation on Venezuelan soil since the US began strikes on boats in September.

Mr Trump had threatened for months that he could soon order strikes on targets on Venezuelan land.

US president Donald Trump made the announcement on his Truth Social platform. Photograph: Alex Brandon/AP

Good morning. US president Donald Trump has said Venezuela’s president Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been captured after the US conducted a “large-scale strike” on the country.

“This operation was done in conjunction with US law enforcement. Details to follow,” the US president wrote on social media this morning after eyewitnesses in Venezuela reported a series of explosions.

Venezuela’s government said the United States attacked its civilian and military installations in multiple states after at least seven explosions and low-flying aircraft were heard early on Saturday in the capital Caracas.

Mr Maduro earlier declared a state of emergency and called on “political and social forces” to reject the attacks, according to the statement.

Mr Trump ordered the strikes on sites in Venezuela, a CBS reporter cited US officials as saying.

Follow irishtimes.com for updates throughout the day.