UK Covid-19 inquiry: Political response under Boris Johnson was ‘too little, too late’

A video grab shows the UK's former prime minister Boris Johnson speaking at the Covid-19 inquiry in December 2023. Photograph: AFP via Getty Images

The initial UK-wide political response to the Covid-19 pandemic was “too little, too late” and cost up to 23,000 lives in England alone during the first wave in spring 2020, the UK’s pandemic inquiry has found.

It also found it “inexcusable” that the same mistakes were repeated in later waves.

The 756-page report from the inquiry, chaired by retired judge Heather Hallett, also found that a “toxic and chaotic culture” in Downing Street under UK prime minister Boris Johnson hampered the UK’s response.

It also blamed Mr Johnson for his “failure to appreciate the urgency of the situation” as it deteriorated through March 2020. It also said he at times “actively encouraged” the toxic culture, which it blamed on people including his former adviser Dominic Cummings.

The report also criticised the devolved governments in the North, Wales and Scotland for their “failure to engage with the threat” early on in the pandemic.

It found that later in the response, Wales evolved to a “consensual” political decision-making approach while real power in Scotland became very centralised around former first minister Nicola Sturgeon. But it found she was a “serious and diligent leader” who took “responsibility”.

The political response in the North, however, was found to be “chaotic” at times and “marred” by political disputes between Sinn Féin and the DUP.

The report found that the UK’s lockdowns of 2020 and 2021 left “long lasting scars” on society and exacerbated inequality.

“The Covid-19 lockdowns only became inevitable because of the actions and omissions of the [UK and devolved] governments,” the report found.

It said it “should have been clear” by the end of January 2020 that the virus posed a “serious and immediate threat” but the UK’s political system “lacked urgency”.

It said Mr Johnson’s failure to appreciate the urgency was “due to his optimism that it would amount to nothing”. Meanwhile, the devolved governments had all “failed to engage with the threat” in the early stages.

The report found that February 2020 was a “lost month” in the UK’s response, when it initially followed a doomed containment strategy due to worries that UK citizens would not follow antivirus restrictions over a long period.

“This concept of ‘behavioural fatigue’ had no concept in behavioural science and proved damaging,” the report found.

It found that Friday, March 13th, 2020 was a “watershed moment” in the UK’s response, when authorities realised they had underestimated the initial spread of the virus and its impact. It found that restrictions implemented on February 16th in the UK should have been done sooner.

If so, it said that later mandatory lockdowns might have been lighter or not necessary at all. But the inquiry rejected the notion that governments were wrong to impose lockdown in principle. Ms Hallett said that “no government, acting in accordance with its overarching duty to preserve life, could ignore” the advice to implement lockdowns.