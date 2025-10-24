Plotting an art heist? You’ll need a high-vis vest

When clothing manufacturers first made high visibility jackets, the purpose was to make the labourers who wore them as visible as possible. But brightly coloured safety clothes are now so ubiquitous that they often have the opposite effect, so that the wearer blends in, even as the bold colours catch the eye.

That can make the safety gear a key part of the criminal’s tool kit.

On Sunday, when thieves broke into the Louvre Museum in Paris and stole €88 million worth of jewellery, two of them wore neon-coloured safety vests. Other criminals have donned the vests to rob jewellery stores and airports, commit murders and steal cars; daub buildings in graffiti, and strip buildings of valuable metal wiring.

Experts say the neon items help criminals operate in plain sight.

“High-vis clothing carries a strange paradox,” said Caroline Stevenson, the programme director of cultural and historical studies at the London College of Fashion. “It’s meant to make the wearable visible in industrial or hazardous spaces, yet often it renders the wearer socially invisible,” she said.

“Yellow vest” demonstrators protest in Hénin-Beaumont, France on Dec. 5, 2018. Given the ubiquity of neon-colored safety jackets, criminals are using them to carry out crimes in plain sight — particularly in France, where ‘gilets jaunes’ were also the defining symbol of the 2018 economic protests. Photograph: Dmitry Kostyukov/The New York Times

Arthur Brand, a Dutch expert on art crime, said that, for criminals, dressing in workwear was “the oldest trick in the book.”

If you are dressed as “a police officer, construction worker or maybe a priest,” Brand said, “people think you’re fine.”

Craig Jackson, a professor of occupational health psychology at Birmingham City University in England, said that high-visibility safety jackets had become such a ubiquitous symbol of authority — like a clipboard or a reporter’s microphone — that they were like “a cloak of invisibility.”

In Paris, the vests are worn by construction workers, emergency service workers and cyclists, and all drivers are legally required to carry one in their vehicle for safety reasons. The clothing item was also the symbol of the “yellow vest” protest movement that swept across France starting in late 2018.

Jackson said social class played a role in how the public reacted to people wearing the vests. “If you see a gang of guys wearing high-visibility jackets, you may assume they’re working class, and so a nice middle-class individual visiting a museum might not feel comfortable challenging them,” he said.

That “embarrassment factor” helps criminals, Jackson said, as does the wide availability of the neon vests, which makes it hard for the police to trace suspects based on their clothing.

Stevenson, of the London College of Fashion, said that workers began wearing high-visibility clothing in the mid-20th century after chemical companies developed fluorescent dyes and reflective stripes for traffic signs. Clothing companies used those technologies to create garments for labourers who had previously worn brightly coloured sashes or dressed in light colours to ensure they were seen.

Thieves used a freight lift wheeled to the museum’s Seine-facing facade and forced a window. Photograph: Thibault Camus/AP

In the 1960s, Scottish railway workers were early adopters of neon jackets, Stevenson said. (The jackets were orange, she added.) By the 1990s, the garments were commonplace and often mandated by health and safety regulations.

In 2015, when a gang stole about $30 million worth of jewels, gold and cash from a safe deposit company in London, one of the thieves was wearing a fluorescent jacket with the word “Gas” on the back.

Although the Louvre thieves wore bright yellow vests, other art thieves have worn different disguises. In 1990, two men dressed as police officers to rob the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston. They walked off with 13 works, including a Vermeer and three Rembrandts, estimated to be worth €400 million — one of the most notorious art thefts in history.

A black curtain covers the window where thieves entered the site (Thibault Camus/AP)

Brand, the expert on art crime, said that in the Netherlands some criminals had recently dressed as police officers to gain access to art collectors’ homes. Once inside, Brand said, the fake officer would claim to have intelligence about a planned burglary and suggest that it would be best if the police stored any valuable paintings at a police station. At least one collector had handed art over, Brand said.

Police uniforms are more elaborate disguises than high-visibility jackets, but Jackson, the psychology professor, said there were ways to make the vests more difficult for criminals to use. He suggested adding a QR code that could be scanned — even by members of the public — to show whether the wearer has the authority to be on-site.

Still, he said, that wouldn’t help in most cases. After all, he added, “if someone’s wearing one, we just don’t notice them.”

- This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

2025 The New York Times Company