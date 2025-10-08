World

Chemistry Nobel awarded to three scientists for developing molecules that aid carbon capture

Scientists’ work on metal-organic frameworks could help tackle climate change

Heiner Linke, chair of the Nobel committee for chemistry, Hans Ellegren, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, and Olof Ramstroem, member of the Nobel committee for chemistry, announce the winners of the 2025 Nobel Prize in chemistry. Photograph: Jonathan Nackstrand/ AFP via Getty Images
Heiner Linke, chair of the Nobel committee for chemistry, Hans Ellegren, secretary general of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, and Olof Ramstroem, member of the Nobel committee for chemistry, announce the winners of the 2025 Nobel Prize in chemistry. Photograph: Jonathan Nackstrand/ AFP via Getty Images
Wed Oct 08 2025 - 12:10

Scientists from Japan, the UK and Jordan were awarded the Nobel Prize in chemistry for creating molecular constructions that can be used to capture carbon dioxide or harvest water from desert air.

Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi will share the 11 million Swedish krona (€1 million) award “for the development of metal-organic frameworks,” the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences in Stockholm said in a statement Wednesday.

The laureates created molecular constructions with large spaces through which gases and other chemicals can flow, the committee said. “These constructions, metal-organic frameworks, can be used to harvest water from desert air, capture carbon dioxide, store toxic gases or catalyse chemical reactions.”

There’s potential for use in industrial-scale processes. The electronics industry can now use the materials to contain some of the toxic gases required to produce semiconductors, and materials that can capture carbon dioxide from factories and power stations are being tested, with the aim of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

READ MORE

For Canadians, relaxation comes naturally, even when the Taoiseach brings the rain

China’s marriage rate is at its lowest in nearly 40 years. Why are singles put off settling down?

How Trump’s UN speech revealed US claim of total power over people’s lives

Trump delivers Maga rebuke to world with familiar litany of boasts and chastisements

Some may be used for breaking down traces of pharmaceuticals in the environment.

Kitagawa is a professor at Kyoto University, in Japan, while Robson, who was born in the UK, is a professor at the University of Melbourne in Australia. Yaghi, a professor at University of California, Berkeley, was born in Jordan.

“Some researchers believe that metal–organic frameworks have such huge potential that they will be the material of the twenty-first century,” the Committee said. “Time will tell.”

Last year’s chemistry Nobel was awarded to two Google DeepMind scientists, who shared the prize with a US professor for their breakthrough research into proteins.

‘I’m stunned’: Nobel prize in physics awarded to scientists for discoveries on quantum mechanics ]

Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi will share the 11 million Swedish krona (€1 million) award. Photograph: Jonathan Nackstrand/ AFP via Getty Images
Susumu Kitagawa, Richard Robson and Omar M. Yaghi will share the 11 million Swedish krona (€1 million) award. Photograph: Jonathan Nackstrand/ AFP via Getty Images

Famous discoveries to have earned the award include mapping the structure of penicillin in 1964 and the means by which plants convert carbon dioxide into carbohydrates in 1961.

Annual prizes for achievements in physics, chemistry, medicine, literature and peace were established in the will of Alfred Nobel, the Swedish inventor of dynamite, who died in 1896. A prize in economic sciences was added by Sweden’s central bank in 1968.

The laureates are announced through October 13th in Stockholm, with the exception of the Nobel Peace Prize, whose recipients are selected on Friday by the Norwegian Nobel committee in Oslo. - Bloomberg

  • Join The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date

  • Sign up for push alerts to get the best breaking news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone

  • Listen to In The News podcast daily for a deep dive on the stories that matter