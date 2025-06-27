‘It is killing people’: UN chief slams US-backed Gaza aid operation

António Guterres, secretary general of the United Nations pictured in 2023. Photograph: Dave Sanders/ the New York Times

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said a US-backed aid operation in Gaza is “inherently unsafe”, giving the blunt assessment that “it is killing people”.

Israel and the United States want the United Nations to work through the controversial new Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), but the UN has refused, questioning its neutrality and accusing the distribution model of militarising aid and forcing displacement.

“Any operation that channels desperate civilians into militarised zones is inherently unsafe. It is killing people,” Mr Guterres told reporters.

Mr Guterres said UN-led humanitarian efforts are being “strangled”, aid workers themselves are starving and Israel, as the occupying power, is required to agree to and facilitate aid deliveries into and throughout the Palestinian enclave.

“People are being killed simply trying to feed themselves and their families. The search for food must never be a death sentence,” Mr Guterres told reporters.

“It is time to find the political courage for a ceasefire in Gaza.”

Since Israel lifted an 11-week aid blockade on Gaza on May 19th, allowing limited UN deliveries to resume, the UN says more than 400 Palestinians have been killed seeking aid from the UN and GHF operations. A senior UN official said on Sunday that the majority of those people were trying to reach GHF sites.

Responding to Mr Guterres on Friday, Israel’s foreign ministry said Israel’s military never targets civilians. It accused the UN of “doing everything it can” to oppose the GHF aid operation.

“In doing so, the UN is aligning itself with Hamas, which is also trying to sabotage the GHF’s humanitarian operations,” it posted on X.

A GHF spokesperson said there have been no deaths at or near any of the GHF aid distribution sites.

“It is unfortunate the UN continue to push false information regarding our operations,” the GHF spokesperson said. “Bottom line, our aid is getting securely delivered. Instead of bickering and throwing insults from the sidelines, we would welcome the UN and other humanitarian groups to join us and feed the people in Gaza.”

GHF uses private US security and logistics firms to operate. It began operations in Gaza on May 26th and said on Friday it has given out more than 48 million meals so far. The US state department said on Thursday it had approved $30 million in funding for the GHF and called on other countries to also support the group.

Israel and the United States have accused Hamas of stealing aid from the UN-led operations, which the militants deny. —Reuters