Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan shells breakaway region as Russia, US call for calm

Armenian riot police stand guard as people protest against Azerbaijan's military actions in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in central Yerevan, Armenia, on September 19th 2023. Photograph: EPA

Azerbaijan on Wednesday pounded Nagorno-Karabakh, a breakaway region controlled by ethnic Armenians, despite calls from Russia and the United States for both sides to halt a spiral into war.

Azerbaijan began its “antiterrorist” operation on Tuesday against Nagorno-Karabakh after some of its troops were killed in what Baku said were attacks from the mountainous region. Karabakh is recognised internationally as part of Azerbaijan.

Armenian prime minister Nikol Pashinyan said Karabakh was being shelled intensively in an attempt to provoke a war. He demanded that Russian peacekeepers do their job and warned that unidentified forces were talking about a coup in Yerevan.

Ethnic Armenians in Karabakh said Azerbaijan had triggered a new war against the 120,000 people living in an area they consider their homeland. Nearby Turkey backed Azerbaijan, with which it has strong linguistic, cultural and economic ties.

READ MORE

US secretary of state Antony Blinken urged Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev to “immediately cease hostilities” and told Pashinyan that Washington supported Armenia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Russia also called for calm, but some Russian officials scolded Armenia for flirting with the West and said this could lead to serious problems.

“We urge the conflicting parties to immediately stop the bloodshed, stop hostilities and eliminate civilian casualties,” Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement posted on its Telegram messaging platform.

Another war in the former Soviet Union could disrupt the geopolitical balance in the South Caucasus, an area where Russia, the United States, Turkey and Iran are jostling for influence.

Azerbaijan's defence ministry said on Wednesday that military measures “continue successfully”, with weaponry and military equipment destroyed.

Armenians in Karabakh, known by Armenians as Artsakh, said fighting was continuing with varying intensity. At least 27 people have been killed in Karabakh and 200 wounded, they said. Residents of some villages have been evacuated, they said.

Russian news agencies cited the Azeri presidential administration as saying Mr Aliyev had told Mr Blinken that Azerbaijan would halt its operation only after Armenian fighters lay down their weapons and surrender.

Azerbaijan said its intention was to “disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from our territories, (and) neutralise their military infrastructure”.

Antonio Guterres, secretary general of the United Nations, called “for an immediate end to the fighting” after the European Union, France and Germany condemned Baku’s military action.

As the Soviet Union crumbled, what is known as the First Karabakh War erupted (1988-1994) between Armenians and their Azeri neighbours. About 30,000 people were killed and more than a million people displaced. – Reuters