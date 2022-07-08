Shinzo Abe shooting: Former Japanese prime minister in critical condition after attack

Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe (C) speaking just before he was shot and gravely injured, according to local emergency authorities. Photograph: EPA

Former Japanese prime minister Shinzo Abe is in critical condition after being shot while making a speech in the western city of Nara, Japan.

NHK, Japan’s public broadcaster, said Abe – the country’s longest-serving prime minister until he resigned in 2020 – fell to the ground and appeared to be bleeding from the chest after being shot from behind with a shotgun on Friday morning.

Abe, who was flown to hospital by helicopter, had been in Nara to make a campaign speech ahead of this Sunday’s upper house elections.

Media reports quoted police as saying that the weapon thought to have been used in the attack was homemade. A photograph showed two cylindrical metal parts that appeared to have been heavily bound with black tape lying on the road near the scene of the attack.

NHK said a suspect, a resident of Nara in his 40s, had been taken into custody but provided no further details.

Speaking on Friday morning, current Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida said Shinzo Abe is in a critical condition. “Currently doctors are doing everything they can, at this moment. I am hoping and praying that former prime minister Abe will survive this,” he said. He described the shooting as a “heinous act”.

Kishida said that the motivations of the suspect were not clear, but described the upcoming elections as “the very foundation of democracy” and said the attack “cannot be tolerated”. He described the shooting as “barbaric and malicious”. “I would like to use the harshest words available to condemn this act,” he said.

Kishida said no decision had been made regarding the upcoming election schedule, but added that he was asking all cabinet members to return to Tokyo.

Japanese media has reported that the suspect in the shooting had been a member of the maritime self defence force for about three years, until around 2005.

Two women who witnessed the incident told NHK that the man approached Abe from behind when he was delivering his speech. A first gunshot was heard, nobody appeared to be injured, the witnesses said. When a second shot was fired Abe fell to the ground and people rushed to treat him.

Amateur video footage showed Abe’s aides rushing towards him as smoke filled the air behind him. The clip does not show the moment he fell.

The suspected gunman reportedly did not attempt to flee and was detained at the scene.

Japan has close to “zero-tolerance” of gun ownership – an approach that experts say contributes to its extremely low rate of gun crime. There were six reported gun deaths in Japan in 2014, according to the National Police Agency, and the number rarely exceeds 10, in a country of 126 million people.

Prime minister Fumio Kishida’s special adviser Gen Nakatani told reporters “terror or violence can never be tolerated”, Jiji reported.

US ambassador Rahm Emanuel said the United States is “saddened and shocked” by the shooting.

“Abe-san has been an outstanding leader of Japan and unwavering ally of the United States,” Emanuel said in a statement. “The US government and American people are praying for the well-being of Abe-san, his family, and the people of Japan.”

Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese described the news as “shocking”, adding “our thoughts are with his family and the people of Japan at this time”.

Abe, a conservative lawmaker who quit abruptly as premier in 2007 after one year in the post, swept back for a rare second stint in 2012 pledging to revive a stagnant economy, loosen the limits of a post-world war two pacifist constitution and restore conservative values.

He was instrumental in winning the 2020 Olympics for Tokyo, cherishing a wish to preside over the Games and even appeared as Nintendo video game character Mario during the Olympic handover.

Abe was know for his “Abenomics” policies to lift the economy out of deflation, and beefed up Japan’s military and sought to counter China’s growing clout in a historic two-term tenure.

He became Japan’s longest-serving premier in November 2019, but by the summer of 2020, public support had been eroded by his handling of the Covid-19 outbreak as well as a series of scandals including the arrest of his former justice minister. He resigned without presiding over the Games, which were postponed to 2021 due to the pandemic. – Guardian