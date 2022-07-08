Shinzo Abe: A resilient, driven leader who became a controversial figure

Shinzo Abe, Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, has died aged 67 after being shot at a campaign rally on Friday.

Abe was Japan’s prime minister twice, once from 2006-07, then again from 2012-2020. On his second try, he staked out a conservative position that won him popularity with nationalists but made him a controversial figure, particularly on the left.

Typical of his forthright approach was his early political embrace of Donald Trump. While the rest of the world dithered about how to deal with America’s unpredictable new president-elect, Abe went to meet him, carrying a gold-plated golf driver as a gift.

Abe fought for a more muscular military role as America’s partner in Asia, pushing through a controversial “reinterpretation” of Japan’s war-renouncing constitution. Even after leaving office, he continued to be a force in conservative politics, leading the LDP’s biggest faction and advocating increased military spending.

In February, he floated the idea of a Nato-style arrangement with the US to “share” nuclear weapons in Japan, a proposal that infuriated many in the only country in the world to have suffered a nuclear attack.

Abe tried to revive Japan’s flagging economy and became an ambassador for global free trade, pushing through several landmark agreements, including the Japan-EU free trade deal. His energy and drive marked him as unusual after a string of anonymous, short-lived leaders.

His economic policies — deficit spending and monetary tinkering to end years of deflation — fueled corporate profits and the stock market, and weakened the yen, helping to fuel a tourism boom. But by the time he quit, many of these gains had been reversed.

His detractors say he failed to change the status quo or reverse Japan’s economic decline, and worsened foreign relations, particularly with South Korea, by disputing the history of Japan’s misdeeds during the second World War.

Nevertheless, he overcame multiple scandals to become the longest serving leader in Japan’s history, overtaking his uncle, Eisaku Sato. His sheer resilience marks him as one of the country’s most successful leaders.

His inability, however, to rewrite the postwar constitution, written while Japan was under occupation by its former enemies, dogs his political legacy among his conservative supporters.

All this makes his shooting more puzzling. Naturally at home on the political right, his enemies were considered to be on the left. Initial reports suggest his attacker was a former member of the Self-Defence Forces, not a member of Japan’s mostly moribund radical left who might ordinarily have been blamed.

Political violence, while rare in recent years, was not always so. Until recently, leftwing revolutionaries launched erratic mortar attacks on establishment targets such as the Kyoto Imperial Palace and visiting American presidents (they once dispatched five homemade rockets at the state guesthouse where Ronald Reagan and other world leaders were gathered).

Abe’s grandfather Nobusuke Kishi, who was also prime minister, from 1957-1960, himself survived an assassination attempt in his home.

But much of Japan’s postwar political violence came from the right. Inejiro Asanuma, then leader of the Japan Socialist Party was fatally stabbed with a sword by a teenage ultranationalist in 1960 in during a televised debate. Several other politicians have been attacked over the years.

Hitoshi Motoshima, then mayor of Nagasaki, barely survived an assignation attempt by ultra-rightists in 1990 after he suggested Emperor Hirohito bore responsibility for the second World War.

Yet, such violence has declined in recent years and politicians are often lightly guarded. Abe could be seen walking around his home in Shibuya, near the centre of Tokyo, with a single security official. He was a few feet away from the public when he was shot on Friday.

That means the background of his alleged attacker will be closely scrutinised in the coming hours and days.