Dart extension to Kildare gets Bord Pleanála approval

A railway order application to extend the Dart train service from Heuston in Dublin to Hazelhatch and Celbridge station in Co Kildare has been approved by An Bord Pleanála.

Dart+ South West will serve a new station at Heuston West at Clancy Quay; Parkwest and Cherry Orchard; Clondalkin and Fonthill; Adamstown and Hazelhatch and Celbridge. Passenger capacity is set to rise from 5,000 to 20,000 passengers per hour per direction.

The application for a railway order, which is effectively planning permission for the railway, was lodged in May 2023.

Jim Meade, chief executive of Irish Rail, said the provision of the new services would “transform commuting for the existing and new communities along this railway corridor”.

“It will make travelling with us more sustainable, more frequent and more reliable,” he said.

A planning application for an extension of the Dart to Drogheda, known as Dart+ Coastal North, was lodged with An Bord Pleanála in September.

In addition to the extensions to Drogheda, Celbridge–Hazelhatch and Maynooth, two other extensions to the electric services are planned, first within the Phoenix Park Tunnel route between Heuston and Connolly stations, and later to Wicklow town.

Mr Meade added: “The Dart+ programme, when delivered will truly revolutionise commuting in the greater Dublin area and assist in meeting Ireland’s climate action targets by reducing reliance on the private car and providing sustainable high-frequency, high-capacity transport.”

In a statement on Friday, Irish Rail said the procurement process would now commence for the construction stage contracts.

“Subject to funding being allocated, it is anticipated that construction will commence in 2026,” it said.

Anne Graham, chief executive of the National Transport Authority (NTA), said: “When we invest in transport infrastructure, we are investing in the future of Irish communities and their ability to access dependable, sustainable public transport alternatives.

“The railway order approval by An Bord Pleanála today for Dart+ South West marks a significant milestone for the communities that will be served by this improved service, as it will bring increased passenger capacity, higher-frequency services, and ultimately a more sustainable, accessible and reliable rail service to the region.”