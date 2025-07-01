Four men arrested as cocaine worth estimated €35m seized off south west coast

All four men have been detained under drugs trafficking legislation which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to seven days before they must be charged or released. Photograph: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Gardaí have seized an estimated €35 million worth of cocaine and arrested four men after foiling an international drug smuggling operation off the southwest coast.

Detectives from the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau arrested two men near Courtmacsherry in west Cork after they landed half a tonne of cocaine at Broad Strand.

Gardaí arrested two other men on board a boat which was apprehended off the Co Waterford coast by the Naval Service after it had dropped the drugs ashore.

Gardaí were monitoring the operation as the gang landed the drugs at about 4am and loaded the shipment into a van.

READ MORE

They stopped the van and arrested the two occupants – a Scottish man in his 40s and a German in his 30s – and brought them to Bandon Garda station for questioning.

Meanwhile, officers from GNDOCB arrested two Britons in Waterford after they were apprehended in a RIB by the Irish Navy ship, LE WB Yeats, during a joint operation which also involved Customs officers.

The Irish Air Corps also had an involvement in the operation with a plane monitoring vessel movements.

The two men are to be questioned at a Garda station in Cork City about the drugs haul, which gardaí believe originated in South America.

All four men have been detained under drugs trafficking legislation which allows gardaí detain suspects for up to seven days before they must be charged or released.