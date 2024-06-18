Adare bypass tenders must commit to completion before 2027 Ryder Cup

Rory McIlroy and JP McManus. A 2027 Ryder Cup deadline at Mr McManus's Adare Manor looms for the successful tender on the Adare bypass project. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

Firms seeking to tender for construction of the €150 million Adare bypass road scheme are being told the motorway section of the project must be complete in advance of the 2027 Ryder Cup.

Limerick County Council is seeking tenders from companies for the design and construction of the road scheme that will eliminate daily traffic bottlenecks in the Limerick village in a breakthrough for the long anticipated project.

JP McManus’s 5-star Adare Manor Hotel and Golf Resort is staging the Ryder Cup event in September 2027, where the world’s best known golfers will be participating.

The extensive tender documentation states that the 7km of motorway from Croagh to Adare “is required to be fully operational by June 2027, in advance of the 2027 Ryder Cup”.

READ MORE

The council has set a deadline of September 6th, 2024, for the submission of tenders, with the council saying it will endeavour to award the contract within six months.

The requirement to complete the motorway in time for the Ryder Cup is a focus in the tender documentation. Firms tendering for the project are being asked to describe specifically their proposed delivery approach to ensure completion of the Adare bypass is achieved by June 2027. Companies are being asked on their approach to identifying, managing and mitigating the key risks to achieving a June 2027 completion.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) director of corporate communications Sean O’Neill said on Tuesday that there was “a big challenge ahead to get the Adare bypass completed in time for the Ryder Cup in 2027″.

“The decision to bring forward the construction of this section of the project will assist in the delivering the Adare bypass for the Ryder Cup, but the timeline is tight. If delivered the bypass would assist traffic management during this global sporting event but, more importantly, this sectional completion would reduce the negative impacts of traffic congestion within Adare, reduce journey times throughout region as well as improve safety for all road users.”

He said the issuing of the tender for the bypass’s construction and design was “a significant milestone for Limerick County Council and TII’s project team”.

“In November 2023, the Government directed TII and Limerick County Council to move forward with progressing the Adare bypass, which is a key component of the N69 Foynes to Limerick TEN-T road project.”