Double-decker Dublin bus involved in crash in Stillorgan

A double-decker Dublin Bus has been involved in a crash in Dublin.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the single-vehicle traffic collision that occurred at approximately 4pm on Friday on the N11 in the Stillorgan area of Co Dublin.
The double decker bus involved was operating on the 46A route from Dún Laoghaire to the Phoenix Park. It was the only vehicle involved in the collision. It knocked over a tree when it crashed into the median of the dual-carriageway.
Passengers were evacuated and the road involved is currently closed with diversions in place.
Dublin Fire Brigade said they were attending “a serious road traffic collision” inbound on Stillorgan dual carriageway near Trees Road Lower. Two fire brigades were deployed and ambulances were also attending the scene.
Customers should expect delays as buses are currently being diverted inbound via Stillorgan village, North Avenue and Fosters Avenue.
