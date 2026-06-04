Elon Musk accused of ‘interfering’ in British politics with posts on Henry Nowak death

Senior UK government and opposition politicians have criticised X owner Elon Musk for “interfering” in British politics over his comments in relation to the case of murdered teenager Henry Nowak.

Britain’s prime minister Keir Starmer, a frequent target of Musk’s ire, directly rebuked the US-based billionaire, who is the world’s richest person and also a close ally of US president Donald Trump.

Musk had earlier posted on his X platform about the case of Nowak (18), who in December was handcuffed and arrested by police in Southampton as he lay dying after being stabbed by a Sikh man who falsely accused the white youngster of a racial attack.

Police bodycam footage of the incident that was released this week sparked outrage in Britain and led to public disorder in Southampton by English nationalist protesters, who claim there is “two-tier” policing in Britain.

“Send the video to everyone you know showing how heinously Nowak was treated by the police in his dying moments and how the police cravenly kowtowed to his murderer,” said Musk. “Legacy mainstream media, same ones who wrote about George Floyd millions of times, are dead silent about Nowak.”

Starmer suggested the billionaire was trying to stoke divisions in Britain.

“We need to ... assert who we are as a country because Musk, again, has been interfering in our politics in the last few days, trying to whip up division,” said the prime minister.

Musk was also criticised by another senior cabinet member, business secretary Peter Kyle. He told a gathering of Westminster political journalists that the South Africa-born, US-based Musk was taking an increasingly “active and extreme” role in British politics. He said the X owner was also becoming more “extreme in his personal views” and suggested the UK government would take a “firmer” line with him.

Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey, a frequent critic of both Trump and Musk, suggested the businessman was running a “co-ordinated campaign of foreign interference in British democracy by a rogue American tech billionaire”.

[ Starmer condemns ‘disgraceful’ attacks on police after Henry Nowak murder caseOpens in new window ]

Meanwhile, Starmer and many other British politicians have been trying to dial down the temperature over the Nowak case, following the scenes of violence in Southampton on Tuesday night.

Others, such as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage, have predicted that the disorder in Southampton was “only the beginning” due to the emergence of what he termed “anti-white prejudice” in British policing.

The dead teenager’s parents, Mark Nowak and Lucy Ross, and his stepmother, Katie Woodcock, on Thursday met the leader of the Conservative party, Kemi Badenoch. The Tory politician said afterwards that “the family agreed with me ... that we need to bring common sense back”.

The family, who were also due to meet Starmer later on Thursday, have also called on protesters not to use Nowak’s death as an excuse for violence. Eleven police officers were injured in Southampton during Tuesday’s disorder.

The actions of the police officers who attended the scene and handcuffed Nowak following the false complaint of racism by the man who murdered him, Vickram Digwa, are being investigated by the UK’s Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Anti-bias guidelines about dealing with cases involving ethnic minorities that were sent to Britain’s police forces are also under review, after claims that their “clumsy” wording has led to an “overcorrection” in British policing. Starmer, a former public prosecutor, has denied that the UK has “two-tier” policing at the expense of white British people.