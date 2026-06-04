Wicklow man first non-New Zealander to claim coveted sheep-shearing title

A Co Wicklow man has been crowned New Zealand’s top junior sheep shearer, the first non-national to take the title.

Seán Dunne (20) from Laragh described his victory as “a good feeling” and is “happy enough with the achievement” he aimed for.

The sheep shearing season lasts from October to April in New Zealand. In that time, Dunne took part in 30 to 40 competitions and gathered points based on the quality of the finish, a measure of how much wool is left on the sheep, whether there are skin cuts, and timing.

Speaking on RTÉ’s News At One, he explained that the points are then added together and the top-ranking sheep shearer is chosen.

Considering he is the first non-New Zealander to win the title, Dunne said his boss and those who showed him “everything” were happy with his win. However, he said he is not sure how other competitors took it.

He said it could take him a minute-and-a-half to three minutes to shear a sheep, depending on the breed – sheep in New Zealand have wool on their heads and legs, unlike in Ireland.

Since starting to shear at the age of 17, Dunne estimated he has sheared about 70,000 sheep. He considers it physically demanding work but rewarding and something that becomes enjoyable once “your body gets fit and immune to it”.

Dunne is following in the footsteps of his father, Tom, who has competed in shearing competitions worldwide, and his grandfather, Paddy, who won four All-Ireland titles.

“It’s nice to carry on the family tradition ... it’s a nice thing to do,” he said.

Dunne continued his winning ways on Irish soil, taking the national intermediate title at Mountbellew in Galway at the weekend after returning from New Zealand.

He has sheared for three seasons in Ireland, two in New Zealand and one in Norway and plans to show around Ireland and the UK for the rest of the season.

“It’s what I love to do ... I don’t think I could ever see myself doing anything else,” said Dunne.