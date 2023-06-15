Sligo train crash: Three separate investigations launched into fatal incident

Garda forensic experts, inspectors from Iarnród Éireann and the Railway Accident Investigation Unit (RAIU) have launched separate inquiries after a train struck and killed Jessica McLoughlin (40) in Co Sligo on Wednesday. Her niece, Rebecca McLoughlin (25), who was also struck by the train, remains in hospital. Both women are from Cranmore in Sligo town and were walking along the track when they were struck.

While the investigations are at an early stage, some witnesses said the driver sounded the horn for a prolonged period before the collision.

Irish Rail said the incident involving the 3.05pm service from Sligo to Dublin happened on the train line at Knocks Park, Ballisodare at about 4pm. Rebecca McLoughlin, who was airlifted to Sligo University Hospital, is in a stable condition. On Thursday she paid tribute to her aunt, a mother of four, on Facebook.

Irish Rail said none of the 100 or so passengers on the train was injured but a spokeswoman said it was “obviously very distressing” for those on board.

The train remains at the scene for technical examinations.

Local Sligo county councillor Thomas Healy said he had spoken to a distressed young man who witnessed the tragedy.

He said the passenger, who was heading to Dublin on the afternoon Sligo service, was unaware at first why the train had stopped but was very upset when he realised what had happened.

“He was on the train and he was very upset. He told me he just had to get off and he pulled a lever,” said Cllr Healy.

Local Fine Gael councillor Thomas Walsh urged people not to share any photographs or video footage from the scene online.

Expressing sympathy to the families of the two women involved, he said locals were devastated by the tragedy .

Cllr Walsh praised the swift response of the emergency services, pointing out that four ambulances and the Army helicopter were very quickly on the scene.